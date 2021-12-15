NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and technology first manufacturer and retailer, Brookstone, has announced a year-long partnership with the iconic actor, author, producer, director and musician, William Shatner. The newly titled Astronaut will be the face and spokesman for the "Brookstone...Out of This World" campaign, launching online this Holiday season.

Brookstone x William Shatner, A Partnership of Galactic Proportions

Embracing Mr. Shatner's other worldly legacy, and his recent visit to outer space, the partnership with Brookstone will encompass multiple categories, and Mr. Shatner will appear in digital advertising and social media campaigns, as well as have his image used on packaging.

Commenting on the partnership, Shatner stated, "Brookstone is a quality company and I am delighted to be associated with them having been a customer for so many years. My face is also going to be on a number of products and I think that's wonderful."

While on set shooting the campaign, Mr. Shatner regaled the crew with animated anecdotes about his recent space travel including how nice it would have been to have the Brookstone Mach IX Massage Chair onboard the spacecraft. Shatner also took a short break from shooting to speak with former NFL player and broadcaster, Michael Strahan, via a FaceTime call and offered tips and insights to Strahan who would be making his own trip to outer space a few days later.

Known for its hi-tech and innovative gadgets, as well as soft goods, Brookstone will leverage the partnership in massage chairs, neck pillows, foot & calf massagers, headphones, luggage, foot warmers and blankets. Featured in his Brookstone spacesuit and in a reimagined space shuttle, Mr. Shatner proudly shows why Brookstone is "out of this world."

"We are incredibly excited to have Mr. Shatner as a Brookstone ambassador. He is an icon, who has a true affinity for the Brookstone brand. We couldn't ask for a better partner," says Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, the brand management portfolio company that owns the Brookstone brand.

