Idaho Central Credit Union Launches NYDIG Bitcoin Services Via Alkami Platform

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, has announced Idaho Central Credit Union ("ICCU") has implemented bitcoin services through NYDIG and the Alkami Platform. Already a leader in ebranch, mobile, and digital banking, ICCU's partnership with NYDIG will allow Idaho Central members to buy and sell bitcoin within its mobile app and online banking platform.

Alkami Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkami Technology, Inc.)

"ICCU is the fastest growing credit union in the state of Idaho and one of the best performing credit unions in the country. To maintain that momentum, we want to continue offering new services as part of our digital menu and deliver additional value in support of the financial goals and investment desires of our members. Fully integrated bitcoin services through NYDIG and the Alkami Platform takes us to the next level when it comes to the member experience," said Mark Willden, chief information officer, ICCU.

NYDIG's partnership with Alkami enables financial institutions to seamlessly offer their customers and members bitcoin products and services via a trusted system that meets the highest regulatory standards. This helps FIs tackle industry demand for digital currency utilization while at the same time presenting offerings designed to exceed customer and member expectations.

Through the platform, ICCU can now empower its members with cutting-edge bitcoin products and solutions—including the ability to buy, hold, sell, and manage bitcoin alongside traditional accounts via a secure, regulated, modular platform that offers a wide range of use cases.

"Alkami is dedicated to empowering our clients to stay relevant with the future of finance. That's why we partnered with NYDIG to enable financial institutions to extend bitcoin options to their own users within a trusted, secure solution," said Stephen Bohanon, co-founder and chief strategy and sales officer, Alkami. "We are excited to help another financial institution confidently adapt and thrive in the digital banking age."

"ICCU's focus on member experience and on providing a diverse array of solutions has enabled it to build a reputation as one of the nation's leading credit unions, and its decision to implement bitcoin services through NYDIG and the Alkami Platform can supercharge that growth," said Patrick Sells, chief innovation officer at NYDIG. "Credit unions nationwide are eager to evolve and ensure their members have access to the promise of bitcoin, and we at NYDIG couldn't be prouder of the role we are playing in enabling that evolution."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 280 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies. To learn more about Alkami or to request a demo, visit alkami.com.

About Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940. The credit union's administrative office is located in Chubbuck, Idaho. Idaho Central has over 1,600 employees serving over 480,000 members with 44 locations throughout the state and over $8 billion in assets. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to banks, fintechs, insurers, and corporations, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Relations Contact

Jennifer Cortez

jennifer.cortez@alkami.com

Audrey Pennisi

audrey@outlookmarketingsrv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.