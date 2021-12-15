Mindy Kaling and Zelle® Are Giving Away $100,000 to Help Consumers Thrive (Not Just Survive) This Holiday Season

Mindy Kaling and Zelle® are giving away $100,000 to help consumers thrive this holiday season.

Who:

Mindy Kaling - writer, producer and actor - and Zelle ®, a fast, safe and easy way to send money right from your banking app.

What:

As part of the "Thriving Through the Holidays" event with Mindy and Zelle®, Mindy joined Melissa Lowry, Chief Marketing Officer of Zelle®, to discuss how to make it through the stress of the holidays.

Mindy also announced a $100,000 giveaway with Zelle® taking place on Instagram and Twitter.

When:

The giveaway is taking place on Twitter and Instagram from December 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET and ends on December 26, 2021 at 11:59:59 PM ET.

How:

For a chance to win, consumers must:

Sign into his/her Twitter or Instagram account (entrant may create a Twitter or Instagram account for free if he/she does not already have one)

Become a follower of @Zelle on Twitter or @ZellePay on Instagram (if not already following)

Reply to Zelle ® or Mindy's post (@MindyKaling) on Twitter or Instagram sharing "what makes you thrive during the holidays" including the hashtags "#Sweepstakes" and "#ThrivewithZelle." Entrants must tag @Zelle on Twitter or @ZellePay on Instagram. Entrants may also create an original post on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags "#Sweepstakes" and "#ThrivewithZelle" and should tag @Zelle on Twitter or @ZellePay on Instagram.

While a person can enter multiple times, there is a limit of one (1) prize per person/household. For more information on the giveaway, please visit www.ThriveWithZelle.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 12/15/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/26/21. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit www.ThriveWithZelle.com. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor: Early Warning Services, LLC, 275 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

Zelle® and the Zelle® marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

