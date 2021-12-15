PODS® Announces Twelfth Year of Partnership with Toys for Tots, Bringing Holiday Cheer to Children and Families Across the U.S. Industry leader in moving and storage solutions extends its commitment to providing portable containers to collect, store, and transport donated toys for children

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is pleased to announce it has extended its partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for the twelfth consecutive year. Once again, PODS is donating its moving and storage containers to store and transport toys collected by Toys for Tots, as they continue in their mission to bring happiness and hope to children around the United States during the holiday season.

(PRNewsfoto/PODS Enterprises, LLC)

Over the past twelve years, PODS has provided storage, operational, and logistical support that has saved Toys for Tots nearly $2 million in expenses, allowing the organization to direct more resources to purchasing toys for children in need. Since 2018, PODS has helped Toys for Tots in almost half of its markets across North America, and since the start of its partnership in 2010, PODS has donated 2,758 containers that can hold 2,820,820 cubic feet of toys - the equivalent of nearly 1,045 football fields filled with toys.

"We are very pleased to welcome PODS back for their 12th year as a major National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 74 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support providing portable storage, we will be able to save precious donated dollars and buy additional toys to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of many thousands of less fortunate children this year."

"In addition to our commitment to providing an exemplary moving and storage experience for our customers, PODS is deeply invested in making a positive difference in our communities," said President and CEO Kathy Marinello. "It is an honor to continue in this long-standing partnership with Toys for Tots and to be a part of their mission. We look forward to helping deliver joy to children and families across the country again this holiday season, especially during this uniquely challenging year."

To find a Toys for Tots donation location near you, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/toys.aspx .

To learn more about PODS, visit PODS.com .

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by our Marines and volunteers during the Christmas season offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. Toys for Tots also provides support year-round to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7.4 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, please visit www.toysfortots.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC