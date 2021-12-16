InventHelp Inventor Develops Tangle-Free Storage (DLL-3868)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to prevent chain saw chains from being lost as well as tangled," said an inventor from Palmer, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a better means to store these items in an organized and safe fashion."

He developed the 4 CHAIN-IT-UP to provide an efficient and convenient means to store chain saw blades that would protect the housed blades to increase their life. This lightweight and convenient invention would be portable and easily handled due to its small design. It would prevent the blades from tangling while ensuring that they could easily be retrieved. Additionally, it could adjust to accommodate different sizes of blades.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3868, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

