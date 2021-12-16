Locusview Announces Two New Sales Executives

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Construction Management company Locusview, who recently announced the completion of a $64 million Series A financing round led by Israel Growth Partners (IGP) in participation with existing investors, is today announcing its new Vice President of Sales UK, Charles Jolliffe, and new US Sales Director, Joe Arcuri.

The new capital investment is helping the company achieve large-scale growth as it continues to enter new territories. Jolliffe will take it to the next level by expanding the product offering throughout the United Kingdom while Arcuri will bring Locusview's value to new investor-owned utilities across North America.

Having held high level positions at Salesforce and ClickSoftware, both Jolliffe and Arcuri have a deep understanding of the challenges and specific needs of utilities and are uniquely positioned to bring Locusview's value to utilities' capital investment projects.

Previously working with Cadent Gas, National Grid, Thames Water and ESB whilst at Salesforce and ClickSoftware, Charles brings a wealth of experience in business development and corporate management of gas, electric and water utilities to Locusview. In 2019, as the Commercial Sales lead for a major UK gas utility, Charles led a multi-million dollar deal to replace the company's legacy technology with a single platform solution to support key strategic goals for the next RIIO-GD2 price control period.

Joe's 22-year career at ClickSoftware and Salesforce allowed him to develop extensive utility and telecom business experience in concert with many key sales wins and consistent annual overachievement on sales goals. His largest win was a $16 million deal with the largest satellite TV provider in the US, ClickSoftware's first satellite TV deal at the time, which resulted in significant market growth and positively impacted the company's stock price.

"Locusview is well-established in the US. We're applying many lessons learned and expanding the use of our technology into the UK, working closely with local organizations," said Shahar Levi, Locusview Co-Founder and CEO. "I'm confident that both Charles and Joe will bring a lot of value through their experience as we continue to grow throughout North America and cultivate new partnerships in the United Kingdom."

In a statement, Charles noted the attraction to Locusview was the company's technology, which aims to solve a complex challenge that UK utilities have faced for a long time. "It's exciting to be the first person on the ground and to bring a new technology to support infrastructure construction projects within the UK utilities sector. I'm also looking forward to building an enthusiastic and energetic local team."

Joe added, "I joined Locusview because I saw tremendous value in a rapidly growing solution technology company that is already delivering unique capabilities that I long saw as a gap in the utility industry. I'm excited for the opportunity to work with key decision-makers in the utilities sector, encouraging them to move from manual, paper-based processes toward a comprehensive, end-to-end Digital Construction Management platform."

For more information on Locusview and its groundbreaking suite of products, visit www.locusview.com .

About Locusview

Locusview is a Digital Construction Management (DCM) platform that manages the entire infrastructure process for utilities, from planning to close-out. Founded in 2014, Locusview enables all stakeholders to streamline data flow and manage the three crucial phases of infrastructure construction projects: planning, construction and close-out. They've helped clients such as Atmos Energy, PECO, and Washington Gas achieve efficiencies including 70% backlog reduction, 50% cost savings and 20% time savings. Guided by a mission to be the world leader in Digital Construction Management technology that supports large-scale infrastructure projects from design to completion, it is committed to creating the future of smart utilities construction technologies.

