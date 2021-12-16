MADworld, an Animoca Brands Backed Blockchain Platform Launches B.Duck's First NFT Project Globally

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-fungible token (NFT) trade has become a rising trend in the market. MADworld, a NFT marketplace of Animoca Brands, announced on Tuesday that it has collaborated with B.Duck, a world renowned brand, to drop a new NFT limited collection on 29 December 2021. This will deliver B.Duck assets that provide valuable and lasting utility, guarantee return on joy to the MADworld community and the worldwide B.Duck fan base.

B.Duck was designed by Mr. Eddie Hui in 2005 as a gift to accompany his children as they grew. By launching a three-part series of the B.Duck NFT drops, the innovative partnership will extend the brand motto of "Be Playful, Be Unique, Be Happy" far beyond just the physical world, sending B.Duck deep into the metaverse. So far, B.Duck has brought joy, positivity and inspired a love for travel among more than 10 million fans around the world, and will now continue its journey to every corner of the metaverse.

MADworld is backed by Animoca Brands, the blockchain unicorn co-founded by Yat Siu. Being one of the world leaders in digital entertainment, Animoca Brands has the largest blockchain gaming and metaverse portfolio including unicorns such as "The Sandbox", Gamee, Ark8, OliveX's Dose, and REVV Motorsport with renown IP such as F1 Delta Time. Over the last month, "The Sandbox'' has not only received a US$93 million investment from SoftBank but also attracted global consumer brands such Adidas, Atari, Smurf and personalities like Steve Aoiki, Snoop Dog and even Crypto identities such as Bored Apes Yacht Club. Leveraging Animoca Brands' extensive network, B.Duck's NFT is expected to gradually enter the metaverse with exciting new original content formats and game-Fi user-experiences, making the "Duckverse" the next blockbuster.

Be the first to get the B.Duck NFT and join the "Duckverse"!

Key Dates to Note 14 - 29 December 2021 Range of allowlist opportunities – stay connected to MADworld 29 December 2021 at 9 a.m. UTC (5 p.m. HKT) Minting opens to allowlist winners 31 December 2021 at 9 a.m. UTC (5 p.m. HKT) Minting opens for public mint 2 January 2022 Reveal of RARE and EPIC rarity NFTs 3 January 2022 Reveal of LEGENDARY rarity NFTs

The total price for the first drop of the series will be 0.06 ETH per B.Duck NFT.

Community members who complete the challenges and campaigns conducted by MADworld will gain access to the B.Duck NFT allowlist. In addition, all UMAD token owners holding 2,500 total UMAD tokens or more in their ERC 20 digital wallet will automatically be placed on the allowlist and have the right to mint during the early minting period.

Make sure to follow all MADworld official announcements and community channels across Twitter , Medium , Discord , Instagram and Telegram to stay updated about allowlist campaigns and other opportunities to acquire your first B.Duck NFT.

About MADworld—the Multiverse Artist Defender (MAD)

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and network implementing blockchain technology to defend artists, artwork, creators, and content as they all enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles and products, and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them with maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property, in perpetuity.

About B.Duck

Designed by Eddie Hui in 2005, B.Duck was originally a gift for his children. He wanted to design a lovely rubber duck to accompany the children as they grew. He accomplished this by designing B.Duck with twinkling eyes and a lovely smile while incorporating a playful hairstyle into B.Duck's appearance.

View original content:

SOURCE MADworld