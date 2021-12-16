OP.GG, Crowned Top Financial Contributor to 'PHP Foundation' in Asia, a non-profit Organization

OP.GG ranked one of the top financial contributors to 'PHP Foundation', a non-profit organization

'PHP Foundation' joined by international IT companies… PHP seeks ways for sustainable development

CEO Sangrak Choi, "We will continue our activities and contributions for the advancement of PHP"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game data platform, OP.GG (hereinafter, "OP.GG") was crowned one of the top financial contributor to "PHP Foundation", the global non-profit organization established for the purpose of promoting continuous development of a programming language PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor).

PHP is a web programming language launched in 1995 by Greenland programmer Rasmus Lerdorf. It started as a simple tool for development of personal websites and has established itself as one of the core web programming languages based on efficiency specialized in web page development including easy accessibility and server interworking.

However, due to its low accessibility and high degree of freedom, PHP has been recognized as a language inducing numerous security problems and low-level programming quality. Thus, ways for its sustainable development have been continuously sought mainly by global IT companies such as JetBrains, Laravel, and Zend, and accordingly 'PHP Foundation' was established in November this year to raise funds required for the construction of communities for realizing the sustainable development and advancement of PHP. The key member JetBrains agreed to contribute $100,000 per year, and OP.GG also agreed to join the contribution of $10,000 per year. Any individual or company can participate in this contribution, and so far, a total of 1,061 companies and individuals around the world got on board. OP.GG has entered the 4th largest sponsorship deal in the world.

Sangrak Choi, CEO of OP.GG, mentioned, "Since its first introduction in 1995, PHP has been actively utilized in various areas based on its continuous updates of engines and data structures all the way to the latest version of a script language for web development 'PHP 8'", and added, "The PHP language has been of great help beyond words for the operation of our OP.GG business. Now we want to help with the evolution and development of PHP. We decided to make a financial contribution to the PHP Foundation to go together with various global IT companies in the future, and based on this, we plan to continue our activities and contributions not only to PHP but also to other ecosystems of programming languages and games".

Meanwhile, OP.GG provides high-quality game data analysis services to gamers through its analysis of records and contents of various games such as 'League of Legends', 'Playerunknown's Battlegrounds', and 'Overwatch.' While supporting communities for each game where users can share various information with each other. With estimately 55 million monthly active users (MAU), it is one of the most popular platforms used by gamers around the world.

