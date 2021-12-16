PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation Support Families Devastated by Severe Tornadoes Throughout Midwest and Southern U.S.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo, and its philanthropic arm, The PepsiCo Foundation, announced a commitment of $300,000 and donations of food and water to provide holistic disaster relief support to those impacted by a massive tornado outbreak across the Midwest and Southern U.S. In partnership with The Salvation Army and Team Rubicon, resources are being distributed as one of the most severe tornado events in history tore through Kentucky, Mississippi, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri this weekend, causing significant loss of life, widespread damage to homes, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and an immediate need for water, meals, and shelter.

Support for the impacted includes:

$150,000 to The Salvation Army from PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation to provide immediate nutrition relief, including 75,000 meals through PepsiCo's Food for Good program and additional grants.

$150,000 to Team Rubicon from PepsiCo, The PepsiCo Foundation and Quaker to provide emergency disaster relief efforts, such as removing debris and rebuilding services in the most vulnerable communities.

In addition, Frito-Lay will be donating five pallets of its products to The Salvation Army in Kentucky and donated 10 pallets of its products to the American Red Cross and Kentucky Emergency Management Services, which supports first responders leading recovery efforts in the hardest hit areas of the state. G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. has also donated 2,640 cases of Aquafina water to be distributed throughout Kentucky.

"The loss of life and horrendous damage impacting so many families across the Midwest and Southern U.S. is truly heartbreaking. We are committed to providing immediate relief to those impacted by this horrific series of tornadoes to help them begin to rebuild their lives," said Jon Banner, Executive Vice President, Global Communications and President of The PepsiCo Foundation. "That's why we are working with our dedicated partners The Salvation Army and Team Rubicon and also mobilizing our own Food for Good operation - to deliver meals and emergency relief. These communities need our support as they face the immediate impacts of the storm and recover in its wake."

"Across the roughly 220 miles of the tornado's path, homes, families, lives, and livelihoods have been destroyed," said David Burke, Chief Programs Officer of Team Rubicon. "Within hours, Team Rubicon volunteers were able to get right to work clearing debris from roadways and residents' homes. This will be an all of community effort and thanks in part to the support from PepsiCo and Quaker, Team Rubicon will be able to provide assistance to these families as they begin the long road to recovery."

The PepsiCo Foundation will also match employee donations to organizations that are providing critical relief for impacted communities, including Team Rubicon, American Red Cross and The Salvation Army. Additionally, The PepsiCo Foundation has activated PEPhelp, an employee-to-employee program to support employees of PepsiCo affected by natural disasters with financial assistance. A local team of employees also created an "Amazon Wishlist" and GoFundMe site for those impacted in FEMA declared counties and certain localities.

"Our communities and employees are at the core of our business, and this catastrophe truly hit us all," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "While we are thankful our employees are safe, there is plenty of work that needs to be done to rebuild our communities and the spirit of our people. Working alongside The Salvation Army and Team Rubicon allows us to deliver on-the-ground emergency support and critical resources, such as food and water. At PepsiCo, we know that we are Stronger Together, and we want to do as much as we can to help support the road to recovery."

The PepsiCo Foundation has a longstanding history of community relief efforts and is a member of the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), granting at least $500,000 annually to ensure the Red Cross can pre-position supplies, secure shelters, maintain vehicles, train volunteers and prepare for future disasters.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at www.pepsico.com/sustainability/philanthropy.

View original content:

SOURCE PepsiCo Foundation