SERENA WILLIAMS TO KEYNOTE eMERGE AMERICAS 2022 CONFERENCE

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global tech event held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, has announced that Serena Williams, iconic tennis champion and entrepreneur, will keynote the upcoming eMerge Americas conference scheduled for April 18-19, 2022 to anchor the official Miami Tech Week.

eMerge Americas 2022 powered by Blockchain.com

The most successful female player of the Open Era and prized WTA player of all time, Serena has overcome insurmountable odds to win 23 career grand slams. Off the court, Serena has become a highly regarded entrepreneur, investor, and fashion designer. Last year, Serena graced the cover of Fast Company's Most Productive People issue and in 2019 Forbes featured Serena on the cover of their 'Self Made Millionaire' annual issue. In 2014, Serena established her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which focuses on investing in women and founders of color and has built a portfolio of over 20 early- stage companies.

Marking its return to the Miami Beach Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID global pandemic, the upcoming eMerge Americas 2022 conference programming will showcase how South Florida has emerged as a global hub of innovation that has drawn a mass migration of investors, startup founders, and global tech companies over the past year.

"The eMerge Americas conference has always been a convening for founders, investors, and global enterprises to experience Miami as an inclusive tech community," said Melissa Medina, Cofounder & President of eMerge Americas. "We're thrilled to welcome Serena Williams to share her experience on the eMerge mainstage to inspire entrepreneurs to harness the same unrelenting spirit within their entrepreneurial journey."

Additional keynote speakers for the 2022 conference include:

Alexis Ohanian , Founder of Reddit & Initialized Capital

Linda Rottenberg , Cofounder & CEO of Endeavor

Peter Smith , Cofounder & CEO of Blockchain.com

Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Grammy-award winning artist, investor, and entrepreneur

To learn more about the programming for the upcoming eMerge Americas 2022 conference and to register to attend visit www.emergeamericas.com .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and over 3,900 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information.

