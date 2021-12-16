Smart Horizons Career Online Education Encourages Adults to Finish High School in 2022

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education encourages Floridians who haven't completed high school to make earning their high school diplomas a 2022 New Year's resolution.

Thanks to the Florida Legislature, adults can earn an accredited private high school diploma with Career Online High School through their local public library. More than 2.5 million Florida residents 25 and older do not have a high school diploma, according to the 2019 U.S. Census.

"As everyone's considering New Year's resolutions and how they can improve their lives, we encourage them to finish high school and to earn a career certificate for free through their public library," said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Schools, Smart Horizons Career Online Education.

Anyone who is interested in finding out whether they are eligible for a scholarship through their public library should visit FL.CareerOnlineHS.org to complete a brief survey.

Participating libraries offer the nationally accredited private high school program, which includes a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training in nine fields.

The following Florida libraries are offering scholarships for this program:

Barbara S. Ponce Public Library of Pinellas Park

Boca Raton Public Library

Boynton Beach City Library

Broward County Library

Calhoun County Public Libraries

Charlotte County Libraries and History

Citrus County Library System

Clay County Public Libraries

Columbia County Public Library

Clearwater Public Library System

Dunedin Public Library

Flagler County Public Library

Haines City Public Library

Heartland Public Library Cooperative

Hendry County Libraries

Hialeah Public Libraries

Indian River County Library System

Largo Public Library

Leesburg Public Library

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

Mulberry Public Library

Nassau County Public Library System

New Port Richey Public Library

New River Public Library Cooperative

North Miami Beach Public Library

Northwest Regional Library System (Bay, Gulf, & Liberty Counties)

Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative

Orange County Library System

Osceola Library System

Safety Harbor Public Library

Santa Rosa County Library System

St. Johns County Public Library System

St. Petersburg Library System

Tampa -Hillsborough County Public Library

Tarpon Springs Public Library

Volusia County Public Library

Career Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first private accredited online school district. Visit shcoe.org.

