U.S. News & World Report will present the 2022 Best Cars for the Money awards at The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a tumultuous period for countless industries, the mobility sector is in the midst of supply chain shortages, an increase in vehicle prices, and scarce dealer lots nationwide. Yet, high demand remains steady from the automotive customers as society looks to maintain its freedom of mobility by purchasing new, used, and leased cars. Thankfully for consumers, U.S. News & World Report will soon have a list of the best quality cars at the best price.

"Inventory shortages have made it more difficult than ever for car buyers to find a good value," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "A great deal can also go south quickly if you end up with a car that has high ownership costs, and many inexpensive cars do not guarantee a great ownership experience. Remember, it's not a good deal if it's not a good car."

Known as the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, U.S News & World Report will unveil the 2022 Best Cars for the Money awards at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show during the show's Public Policy Day on Thursday, January 20. Covering a variety of automotive categories that are most important to consumers, the 2022 Best Cars for the Money awards are set to highlight the cars, SUVs, and minivans that give drivers the best combination of quality and value in their respective classes. The overall score is based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press on a model's performance and its overall review.

"Our awards fit perfectly with the Washington, D.C. Auto Show," Sharifi added. "Like the Best Cars for the Money awards, the D.C. Auto Show is focused on helping consumers find cars that are rewarding to own while fitting their needs, lifestyle, and budget. "

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is open to the public from Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will continue in its timely tradition of featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers. Highlighting the advancements of car technology, the auto show is also set to feature all electric vehicles, charging stations, sustainable buses, and other forms of all-electric mobility.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 21, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 22, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 23, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

