WorkWave Expands its Board of Directors with Three New Appointments New board members bring key investment and diverse leadership expertise to WorkWave to continue exponential growth into 2022 and beyond

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, expands its Board of Directors with the appointment of three recognized industry leaders: Sheryl Hoskins, Sejal Pietrzak and Eric Palmer.

Expanding the existing WorkWave Board of Directors from four members to seven not only reflects the company's continued growth during a period of increased investment and acquisition, but also speaks to WorkWave's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse culture and mix of experience, backgrounds and geographies.

"We now have a diverse range of extraordinary talent across both the WorkWave employee base and Board of Directors. Diversity of ideas and perspectives is key to enabling us to robustly build the company's future in a way that promotes new innovation, fresh perspectives and an inclusive company culture," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "2021 has been a transformative year for this company, and we're committed to continuing our growth journey and reinforcing our position as the market leader for the verticals we serve."

Sheryl Hoskins has nearly two decades of experience leading and growing SaaS businesses in various industries including healthcare, government, event registration and hospitality. She has managed teams all over the world, spending the first half of her career in Fortune 15 companies and most recently was the CEO of Upserve, LLC, which was acquired by Lightspeed Commerce in 2020. Hoskins holds a degree in electrical engineering, an MBA in marketing and is a U.S. Army veteran.

Sejal Pietrzak has held executive leadership positions for fast-paced, global enterprise software companies across all stages of growth and value creation for the past two decades. Most recently, she was the CEO of DealerSocket, a leading SaaS provider to the automotive industry, which was acquired by Solera in 2021. Pietrzak has an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in International Relations from The College of William & Mary in Virginia.

Eric Palmer is a serial C-level executive and company growth strategy advisor with extensive experience in operations and finance, software, service and SaaS businesses. He has orchestrated multiple private equity financings, venture capital investments, IPOs, private and public debt financings, acquisitions, roll-ups and other strategic initiatives.

Hoskins, Pietrzak, and Palmer join the existing members of the WorkWave Board of Directors: Darren Roos, chairperson of the WorkWave board, CEO of IFS; Johannes Reichel, partner at EQT; Naveen Wadhera, co-head of TA Associate's European Technology Group; and Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital.

"WorkWave has demonstrated an incredible capacity for growth, scalability and financial performance during this phase of investment and development," said Darren Roos, chairperson of the board at WorkWave. "These carefully selected board members will support WorkWave in its mission to continue to deliver innovative industry-leading solutions that help its customers to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money."

WorkWave's growth and acceleration strategy for 2022 and beyond positions the company to transform and evolve its portfolio and services. As a leading software solutions provider for pest control, the green industry, and cleaning and janitorial, WorkWave is committed to leading its customers in a way that encourages strong, recurrent customer relationships, empowering them to succeed across all areas of service.

For more information about WorkWave, visit https://www.workwave.com .

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com .

WORKWAVE CONTACT:

Brittany Boyle

Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications

WorkWave

bboyle@workwave.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkWave