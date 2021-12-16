ZVRS, Purple Communications Announce Innovative Collaboration with Meta to Advance Access to Video Communications for the Deaf Community <span class="legendSpanClass">Through ZVRS and Purple, Meta's Portal Smart Video Calling Devices Now Provide Access to Video Relay Services Connecting Callers and People Who Use American Sign Language</span>

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP) today announced a new innovative collaboration with Meta (the new name of the Facebook company) to bring its popular Z5 and P3 apps and video relay services (VRS) to the Portal family of products. As part of its pledge that "Every Conversation Matters" and "Connection is Everything," ZP will also begin offering Portal to eligible deaf and hard of hearing individuals beginning December 16th. To view an American Sign Language interpretation of this press release please visit ZP.

ZP Better Together, LLC

"Portal devices, integrated with ZP software, will provide better access to American Sign Language interpreting for the deaf community, and provide the deaf community with the modern, 21st century communications devices they deserve," says Sherri Turpin, Chief Executive Officer of ZP Better Together, LLC. "The collaboration between ZP and Meta will enrich the VRS experience for deaf and hard of hearing individuals as they communicate with family, friends and colleagues, ensuring that every conversation matters."

One of the most exciting and innovative aspects of this integration is Portal's AI-powered Smart Camera which keeps people in frame, automatically panning and zooming to keep up with the action.

"Connection is everything and our collaboration with Meta Portal is another major step forward to ensure deaf and hard of hearing individuals enjoy the same modern technology and seamless and immersive communication experiences we all do with family, friends and colleagues," added Turpin.

"Today, ZP and Meta are introducing a powerful new experience for people who use American Sign Language," says Mike Shebanek, Meta Head of Accessibility. "The combination of ZP's apps and video relay service with Meta's Portal device and its AI-powered Smart Camera that automatically keeps people in frame, delivers simplicity, connectivity, and the freedom to move and communicate using both hands."

Austin-based ZP is a leading provider of communications solutions, including VRS technology and interpretation services for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. Meta Portal is a family of smart video calling devices that let you feel like you are together, even when you are separated by distance.

ZP will offer eligible customers Portal, the next-gen Portal +, Portal TV or Portal Go. Deaf and hard of hearing individuals who are eligible for VRS can secure one or more Portal devices by applying at portal.zpvrs.com.

Qualified individuals who already own a Portal can download the ZP VRS apps, Z5 and P3, through the Portal App store to begin using VRS. A ZVRS or Purple account is required to use these apps. For more information on ZP's VRS apps for Portal please visit portal.zpvrs.com.

About ZVRS and Purple Communications

ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC, are communications solution-makers dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these five areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Scheduled Virtual Interpreting (SVI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These five pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our deaf and hard of hearing community. For more information, please visit ZP .

About Meta Portal

The Portal family of products are smart video calling devices designed to make it easier for people to connect with their family, closest friends and colleagues. Portal's Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms as you move around the room, keeping you centered in frame as you chat hands-free.

Media Contacts:

The Durkin Agency

karen.durkin@thedurkinagency.com

ZP Better Together, LLC

annmarie.killian@purple.us

ZP Better Together, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZP Better Together, LLC