BBB Warning: Complaints Rolling In On Texas Based Scooter Company

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about Gotrax, a company selling electric scooters, hover boards and electric bikes. BBB of North Central Texas investigated after receiving hundreds of complaints from customers in 41 states across the United States and Canada. BBB has issued an "F" rating for the company after receiving a pattern of complaints regarding their marketplace behavior.

BBB is warning consumers about GoTrax, a Texas based company for complaints about poor service and faulty products.

The customer complaints allege GoTrax products, regardless of where they were purchased, were received defective. Consumers report that when attempting to contact GoTrax customer service for refunds or replacement, they were often ignored. When they were able to get a response from customer service, they were sent defective or broken replacement products. Other complaints allege that orders of multiple items were only partially fulfilled, while GoTrax took full payment. Of the 285 reported complaints, 220 of those consumers had a problem with their product.

One Arlington, Virginia consumer ordered an electric scooter and the battery stopped holding a charge. They told BBB, "It would say that it was fully charged then die in about 10 mins. I submitted a claim because it's still under warranty. I hadn't heard anything after a week of submitting my claim…then they responded by telling me that they were delayed and that someone would reach out to me shortly. There have been 3 more email exchanges. Each time, I wait a week and ask them if there are any updates- every time they give me the same word for word response …It has been a month since the claim was submitted and I'm losing faith that this will ever be resolved. I used my scooter for commuting to work; however, now I cannot."

BBB recommends:

Do your research. Visit Visit BBB.org for check the trustworthiness of a manufacturer. Review the manufacturer's warranty to see how long the warranty lasts and what is covered. If paying by credit card, check to see if the card issuer offers any warranty protection on purchases.

Look for warnings. For example, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a For example, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a safety alert on electric powered scooters.

Research the reliability of the product. Check websites that offer information about products that are mostly likely to need repairs or replacement. Read customer reviews to see if there is a pattern with the same types of repair issues and the associated cost.

Be clear about what you're asking for. If the product is faulty or broken and you want a full refund, ask for that, but be flexible if possible. Other options might include an exchange, a store credit, a markdown on the item you bought, or a percentage discount on a future purchase. If you want a specific remedy, explain why in a reasonable, calm, and straightforward tone.

See BBB's online shopping resource page for more tips.

Always look for businesses that follow BBB Accreditation Standards and BBB Standards for Trust.

For more tips and news from BBB, visit BBB.org/news.

