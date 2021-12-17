Hunt Consolidated and Dallas Petroleum Club Announce 15-Year Lease Agreement; Petroleum Club to Move to Hunt Building in January 2023

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Consolidated, Inc. and the Dallas Petroleum Club announced today they have signed a 15-year lease agreement that will result in the Dallas Petroleum Club moving to Hunt's headquarters building at 1900 North Akard with occupancy to begin in January 2023.

"The Petroleum Club is one of Dallas' oldest and most respected organizations and their commitment to the greater Dallas community is undeniable," said Ray Hunt, executive chairman of Hunt Consolidated and former president of the Dallas Petroleum Club. "We are extremely pleased that they have selected our headquarters building as their new home and look forward to welcoming them to one of the most dynamic areas of downtown Dallas."

"Arrangement for a new updated space became a paramount consideration as our growing club felt the need for further enhancements," said Jack Lafield, president of the Dallas Petroleum Club. "Hunt's headquarters building is in a prime location and the Club's new quarters will be housed in a space like no other. This is a new era for the Petroleum Club and a new outlook for a healthy, energetic club holding proudly to a distinguished past. Partnering with such a distinguished Dallas industry family made our decision to relocate much easier."

Under the terms of the agreement, the Dallas Petroleum Club will occupy the top two floors of Hunt's building. The Petroleum Club will use the top floor as its main dining area and will provide private dining rooms on the floor below.

Located at 1900 North Akard Street in downtown Dallas, Hunt's headquarters was built in 2007 and was the first large, privately owned, single-tenant building constructed in the Dallas Central Business District since the 1990s. The building is nestled in the heart of the Dallas Arts District and sits across the street from Klyde Warren Park. The building has been designated the outstanding corporate facility in the region by Building Owners and Managers Association International on five different occasions.

The Dallas Petroleum Club will be the second new tenant for Hunt's headquarters building. In November 2021, JPMorgan Chase announced its agreement with Hunt to move Chase's downtown Dallas offices to the building and occupy floors two through five in the third quarter of 2022.

Other planned changes to the building include a renovated lobby and a new motor court adjacent to Akard Street.

In preparing this agreement, Dallas Petroleum Club was represented by Jeff and John Ellerman, and Hunt was represented by Peter Yates, Ryan McManigal, and Chris Selbo with OliveMill Holdings.

About Hunt Consolidated

Hunt Consolidated, Inc. is a diversified holding company directed by the Ray L. Hunt family, with its major subsidiaries engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, real estate development, refining, LNG, power, ranching, and private equity investments.

About The Dallas Petroleum Club

The Dallas Petroleum Club, founded in 1934, was the first of its kind in the world. It began a few short years after the discovery of the giant East Texas Oil Field and was formed by a group of visionary men who wanted a place where business and social life would come together. Beginning with less than 50 members, the Club has over 1300 members today. The Club is a living symbol of the events that reflect both the petroleum industry and the City of Dallas. The Club has been awarded the "Emerald Club and Distinguished Clubs" recognition from BOARDROOM magazine and the "Hallmark of Excellence" from Forbes Travel Guide. Additionally, the Club has achieved "Platinum Clubs of the World" status from Club Leaders Forum for 25 consecutive years, including 2022-2023.

