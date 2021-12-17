NEW PREMIUM SOUNDBAR FROM LG DELIVERS NEXT LEVEL AUDIO FOR TODAY'S AT-HOME LIFESTYLE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, LG Electronics USA will introduce a new lineup of audio products with diverse models offering premium performance, stylish designs and exciting, new sound experiences all the while ensuring accurate, immersive sound for home cinema, music and gaming.

LG’s impressive audio lineup is spearheaded by the premium LG Soundbar (model S95QR), which boasts an output of 810W and 9.1.5 channels of pure surround sound immersion as a holistic high-end audio solution.

The LG S95QR features five up-firing channels including the world's first center up-firing speaker – three on the soundbar and two in the separate rear speakers – for great clarity and enlarge the soundstage for the ultimate realism. The perfect choice for movie lovers looking to elevate their home cinema experience, the LG Soundbar's center up-firing speaker delivers clear dialogue and makes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content extremely immersive. And with IMAX Enhanced, users can enjoy stunning three-dimensional audio when watching compatible content.

The LG S95QR features several key enhancements, most notably a boost in performance of the new speaker drivers, speaker chambers and subwoofer. The larger woofers deliver a premium audio quality with deep, resonant bass emulating the immersive sound system of a cinema. For 2022, LG upgraded the wireless rear speakers of its premium soundbar setup from four channels to six, with four front/side drivers to accompany the two up-firing drivers. The rear speakers of LG Soundbar are designed to distribute sound evenly across a wide 135-degree space, giving customers more speaker placement and angle flexibility, especially beneficial for smaller rooms.

The soundbar features a sensitive receiver that allows for more distance between the soundbar and accompanying subwoofer and rear speakers without sacrificing sound quality. With a stable wireless connection, the LG S95QR eliminates drops or lags in audio output for distraction-free viewing and listening. Thanks to the inclusion of Meridian Audio's Horizon technology in Music Mode, the soundbar can up-mix two channel audio to 7.1-channels for a realistic acoustic surround sound.

A superb solution for gamers and music lovers, LG Soundbar features variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), making this product a must-have for console gamers who demand that the onscreen action and the audio to be in perfect sync.1 With support for high-quality music streaming services, LG's soundbar makes listening to one's personal playlists and favorite artists all the more pleasurable.

The LG S95QR also offers an intuitive user experience when working with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and other AI assistants. Via smart devices, owners can effortlessly control streaming music, adjust volume, change sound modes and control streaming music, by using their voice. And now with the LG WOWCAST Wi-Fi audio dongle (sold separately), listeners can enjoy lossless multi-channel audio without the hassle of running an unsightly cable to the TV.

When connected to a compatible LG TV, the LG Soundbar takes advantage of the TV's advanced AI Sound Pro feature to make all content sound clear and lifelike. Cross-compatibility allows LG TV owners to use one remote to control both the TV and the soundbar. And with enhanced AI Room Calibration, the soundbar can tailor its sound output to any given space, analyzing the dimensions of the room to deliver accurate low-frequency audio that is calibrated for maximum accuracy.

Starting January 4 (PST), visitors to LG's virtual CES booth can experience the latest audio innovations for today's lifestyles. The interactive digital exhibit will feature LG's full 2022 Soundbar lineup, XBOOM 360, UltraGear Gaming Speaker and the TONE Free lineup of true wireless earbuds including the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning FP9 featuring UVnano case, Plug & Wireless, 3D Sound Stage and the one-of-a-kind Whispering Mode. Fans and followers can also keep up with LG's latest announcements on social media by following #LGCES2022.

1 4K 120Hz HDR passthrough for gaming not supported.

