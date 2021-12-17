Touchstone Bankshares Announces Increase in Annual Cash Dividend

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), announced today the Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.30 per share for Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. common and preferred shareholders of record as of January 7, 2021, payable January 21, 2021. This represents an increase $0.02 per share or 7.1% over the prior year.

Bankshares (PRNewsfoto/Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.)

James R. Black, the Company's President and CEO stated, "I am pleased with the solid performance this year and the opportunity to reward our loyal shareholder with this dividend. The $0.02 per share increase reflects the confidence in our business model and focus on franchise value."

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. The majority of the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.