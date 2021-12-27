Nickel production at Harjavalta stopped due to slag explosion

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel production at the Harjavalta smelter has been stopped due to a slag explosion that was the result of a process malfunction in the nickel electric furnace slag tapping system on December 24.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion. The main damage is in the mechanical construction and the slag tapping system. Production in the nickel line has been stopped and is estimated to be offline until mid January.

Current estimates on the impact on EBIT due to the lost production and repair costs, is 100 MSEK, of which half in Q4 2021.

