TTG Imaging Solutions Announces Acquisition by Sentinel Capital Partners

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) announced today a partnership with Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies. The partnership between Sentinel and TTG's management team will drive the company's next phase of growth. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, acquisitions of family businesses, corporate divestitures, industry consolidations, and going-private transactions in the United States and Canada.

TTG was founded by Jack Tomayko in 2004, and has been highly acquisitive in recent years, completing nine transactions across each of its business units since March 2019. "TTG has achieved significant organic and acquisition growth over the past several years. Our differentiated level of service across all business units, coupled with a customer-centric philosophy, attracts acquisition targets and customers alike," said Matt Mastarone, President and CEO of TTG.

Mastarone continued, "It was our goal to find a partner who shared our vision of TTG within the broader medical imaging industry. We aim to provide the highest quality equipment and service and to deliver value to our customers through turnkey staffing and radiopharmaceutical solutions in our end-to-end model. Sentinel is the right partner to help us grow while maintaining our focus on this goal."

"Since its founding, TTG has built a reputation of providing best-in-class services that allow physicians, imaging centers, and hospitals to offer top-quality patient care," said Paul Murphy, a Sentinel Partner. "The TTG team has developed an impressive growth playbook and we are thrilled to provide them the capital and support to significantly expand the business. We look forward to working with TTG's talented team as they enter their next chapter of growth."

The TTG end-to-end Solution is comprised of:

TTG Imaging Solutions – new and refurbished equipment sales, clinical applications support, parts, and nationwide service that help the marketplace extend the useful life of its valuable medical imaging equipment

Cardiac Imaging Solutions – turnkey nuclear, echo, and vascular testing programs that offer physician practices and health systems the flexibility and efficiency of an outsourced model

TTG Isotopes – radiopharmaceuticals that include cardiac imaging agents, custom-compounded iodine therapy, and a complete line of products used in general imaging

TTG was honored in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Business Times as the fastest growing organization in the region for the $25-$100 million revenue category.

About TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG)

TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. Through organic growth, key partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

