B.Duck Travels from Physical World and Launches its Unique "Duckverse" in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B.Duck, the celebrity IP, is coming to the Metaverse! MADworld previously announced the launch of the first ever B.Duck NFT collection on 29 December 2021, Wednesday. The collection will be a three-part series, all to be completed within the first half of 2022. Allowlist competition has ended successfully with more than 150,000 entries, showing that the celestial B.Duck NFT is highly anticipated.

This marks the beginning of the fruitful journey for the owners of B.Duck NFTs, allowing them to enjoy the joy, uniqueness and happiness that brought by B.Duck. The B.Duck NFTs can travel through different games, hatch new NFT, and even promote their eggs for fame and fortune. Get your B.Duck NFT and be the one to spread the positivity to every corner of the metaverse. Check the details below and see how you can participate in the journey:

NFT Stake-and-Earn Mechanism

For those who stake for the entire period at the end of the third NFT drop, owners will be able to collect an allocation of UMAD tokens, a native token of MAD.

Cast the B.Duck for Fame and Fortune

NFT owners not only can earn the UMAD tokens, but they can also turn their B.Duck NFTs to a star character and become a future application and utility asset. They can travel through different B.Duck themed application scenarios in its unique "Duckverse" in the future, such as games and creatives. MADworld will also work with platforms under Animoca Brands network to co-launch original content series. This, in turn, will further enhance the collection value of the B.Duck NFT.

Auto-allowlist Placement for Future B.Duck Drops

All owners of B.Duck NFTs collection will be auto allowlisted for future B.Duck NFT drops. In addition, they are also in the allowlist for all future MADworld NFT launches with our different intellectual property partners. This utility will extend beyond the current NFT collection.

This utility will be available to all B.Duck NFT owners who can demonstrate they hold a B.Duck NFT in their digital wallet.

B.Duck NFTs will be available for minting on a dedicated B.Duck NFT page on the official MADworld website. Refer to the following schedule and be the first to get the B.Dyck NFT:

Key Dates to Note 29 December 2021 at 9 a.m. UTC (5 p.m. HKT) Minting opens to allowlist winners 31 December 2021 at 9 a.m. UTC (5 p.m. HKT) Minting opens for public mint 2 January 2022 Reveal of RARE and EPIC rarity NFTs 3 January 2022 Reveal of LEGENDARY rarity NFTs

The total price for the first drop of the series will be 0.06 ETH per B.Duck NFT.

About MADworld—the Multiverse Artist Defender (MAD)

MADworld Limited offers an NFT Origination Platform and network implementing blockchain technology to defend artists, artwork, creators, and content as they all enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles and products, and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them with maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property, in perpetuity.

For more information and updates about MADworld, visit:

About B.Duck

Designed by Eddie Hui in 2005, B.Duck was originally a gift for his children. He wanted to design a lovely rubber duck to accompany the children as they grew. He accomplished this by designing B.Duck with twinkling eyes and a lovely smile while incorporating a playful hairstyle into B.Duck's appearance.

