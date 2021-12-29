Bracewell Elects Daniel Connolly and Bryan Dumesnil to Firm-wide Management Committee

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Daniel S. Connolly and Bryan S. Dumesnil have each been elected to serve a three-year term on the firm's management committee, effective January 1, 2022.

"Dan and Bryan are outstanding practitioners and leaders. I look forward to working with them as members of our firm-wide management committee," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

Daniel S. Connolly – Connolly, who is managing partner of Bracewell's New York office, will be serving a third term on the management committee. A trial and appellate lawyer with a background that includes high-profile positions in the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Mayor's Office, Connolly represents clients in diverse industries such as banking and pharmaceuticals in a wide spectrum of white-collar defense and regulatory compliance investigations, as well as class action and complex commercial litigation. He was named a 2021 Northeast Trailblazer by The American Lawyer and a 2020 New York Trailblazer by New York Law Journal. Connolly is an honors graduate of Hamilton College and cum laude graduate of American University School of Law.

Bryan S. Dumesnil – Dumesnil is a litigation partner in Bracewell's Houston office and chair of the firm's financial institutions litigation practice. He also serves on the Associate Evaluation Committee. Dumesnil represents commercial clients in diverse civil litigation matters, including contractual disputes, business torts, energy-related litigation, and securities and derivative litigation. He also represents financial institutions and financial services industry clients in complex litigation matters, such as consumer class actions, priority disputes, syndication and participation agreements, Ponzi scheme and investment fraud claims, and traditional lender liability claims. In 2021, Dumesnil was ranked as a leading lawyer by The Best Lawyers in America. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Texas A&M University and Baylor Law School.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

