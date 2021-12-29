LG'S NEW FEATURE-PACKED KITCHEN DUO UPGRADES THE COOKING EXPERIENCE WITH ThinQ™ RECIPES AND MORE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is making life in the kitchen easier than ever with the introduction of its latest cooking appliances at CES 2022, the LG InstaView® Double Oven Gas Slide-in Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven. Featuring the brand's core cooking technologies, these new premium kitchen appliances are the first to offer seamless integration with the LG ThinQ™ Recipe feature that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes and over 10,000 shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experience.1 Between its feature-packed smart functionality, EasyClean® surfaces and modern design, LG's stylish new kitchen duo offers a complete cooking solution for today's homes.

LG InstaView® Double Oven Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

LG's InstaView Slide-in ranges deliver the most when it comes to multifunctional cooking with features like ProBake Convection®, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide to help home cooks everywhere elevate their cooking skills. And the latest addition to the lineup, the new Double Oven Gas Slide-in Range, offers even more flexibility and convenience with its large 6.9 cu. ft. capacity that allows users to cook more dishes at once. The range features LG's notable InstaView® technology that lets home cooks see inside the oven by simply knocking twice on the glass door, illuminating the interior without having to open the door and letting hot air escape. Leveraging LG's ProBake Convection® technology, this convenient feature offers quick and thorough cooking without preheating to deliver delicious, evenly cooked meals every time. With its precise temperature and airflow control, ProBake Convection® provides shorter cooking times and is also the key ingredient in the oven's Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes. Air Fry allows cooks to create delectable, crispy fried treats using far less oil than deep frying while Air Sous Vide ensures tender, juicy dishes. And thanks to LG's UltraHeat™ Power Burner technology that dials up the cooking power and reduces cook times, home cooks have more flexibility with heat control for super-fast boiling and scorch-free simmering. For added

convenience, LG's EasyClean® technology featured on the gas range's cooktop surface and inside the oven makes cleanup a cinch so users can keep their oven looking like new.2 Simply spray the oven interior with just water, press EasyClean and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.3

The other half of the exceptional kitchen duo being introduced at CES 2022 this year is the LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven, which boasts a 2.1 cu. Ft. capacity and employs proprietary Steam Cook technology to prepare foods that are juicier, healthier and tastier. The Slide-out ExtendaVent™ in this premium microwave is effective in reducing the presence of smoke and lingering cooking smells in the kitchen. Where most over-the-range microwaves only cover the rear of the cooktop, ExtendaVent™ provides powerful ventilation over virtually the entire cooktop, from back to front. With its EasyClean® interior, the microwave oven is a breeze to keep clean thanks to the advanced coating that prevents food and grease from sticking and allows for easy clean up with only a damp cloth.2 The new microwave also features a stainless steel, PrintProof™ and smudge-resistant finish along with LG's WideView™ Window made with tempered glass, all of which perfectly exemplifies a modern minimalist design.

New for 2022, the LG ThinQ Recipe delivers a more complete and convenient home cooking experience by centralizing all smart kitchen services and content from LG in one place. Easily accessible via the ThinQ app, LG ThinQ Recipe offers a seamless journey that allows anyone to search, plan, purchase and cook thousands of easy-to-follow recipes from talented creators, including the LG Originals Series, prepared by LG chefs showcasing how to best use LG cooking appliance features.1 Powered by SideChef, ThinQ Recipe also offers over 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experiences, turning a single recipe or a weekly meal plan into a grocery shopping orderable directly from the app via Walmart or Amazon Fresh.4

To further develop LG's Scan-to-Cook feature, the brand has partnered with Boston-based AI start-up Foodspace Technology to expand the number of ready-made meals that are compatible. This time-saving Scan to Cook feature allows users to simply scan the UPC bar code from select ready-made meals to remotely set the temperature and cooking time.

Proactive Customer Care utilizes the latest AI technology to intelligently assesses LG's smart appliances for usage and maintenance needs, diagnosing in real-time to keep appliances running optimally year after year.5

The new LG InstaView Range with ThinQ Recipe will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022 starting January 5.

1 LG ThinQ Recipe app is applicable for models featuring Scan to Cook. Services and features may vary depending on model or region. LG ThinQ Recipe will also be available on previous WiFi models. 2 The EasyClean cooktop is only available on the Gas model. EasyClean interior is available on all models. 3 Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of fill self-clean feature. 4 Services and features may vary depending on model or region. 5 Availability of Proactive Customer Care may vary depending on model or region.

