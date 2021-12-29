Pantum Expands Product Lineup and Global Presence to Ensure Continued Business Success

ZHUHAI, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges for users around the world, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this December, marking more than a decade of unwavering product optimization and innovation. Over the past 11 years, the company has built up a comprehensive product portfolio of single-function, multi-function, monochromatic, color, A4 and A3 printers. During this time, it has also expanded its sales network to cover 80 countries and regions around the world, with the aim of providing global users with exceptional, efficient products and services.

This year, Pantum launched the all-new Elite Series, and with A4 printing speeds of up to 40 pages per minute (PPM), it is the company's fastest model yet. The Elite Series, which includes BP5100 Series (BP5100DN/BP5100DW) and BM5100 Series (BM5100ADN/BM5100ADW, BM5100FDN/BM5100FDW), can substantially assist in resolving the daily challenges including slow printing speeds and time-consuming waiting. In addition to the 250-page standard tray and the 60-page multi-function tray, two additional 550-page large-capacity trays will increase the maximum feed capacity to 1410 pages. It is targeted to the needs of a wide range of commercial customers, from SMEs and governments to large institutions, with more convenient features such as one-step driver installation and automatic duplex printing. One-step driver installation can aid in the intelligent identification of printer connection methods such as USB, network, or Wi-Fi connection. Automatic duplex printing allows users to save 50% of their paper usage and reduce 50% of their expenditure.

As the pandemic persisted, the company also promoted the more "speedy, stable, smart, and simple" 4S Efficiency series to provide economical printing solutions. Pantum is constantly modifying to improve the user experience for SMB users by observing and researching workplace environments and habits. Focusing on the ease of daily use and long-term savings, Pantum has identified and improved printer features that benefit SMBs the most. The printing speed and paper input are optimized for SMB users that print small to medium volumes of documents and do not need to refill input paper tray frequently. Also aimed at remote work, it is the perfect pandemic companion thanks to features such as mobile printing.

In 2021, Pantum is committed to continuously improving its product line. Pantum 's Elite Series not only filled the higher-end sector of the company's offering, but also gave customers more options to suit their various needs. As the world looks to 2022, Pantum will continue to channel its efforts into optimizing its printer products and services, so as to provide users around the world with more diverse product choices and convenient user experience.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For any media inquiries, please contact: Pantum, info@pantum.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Pantum