ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Provides Shareholders With 2021 Calendar Year Update Including 553% Revenue Growth Over Previous Year

Two AR Patents Published, GrubHub WebAR Live Stream, STA 2021 Award Winner & FameDays.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to instantly create AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide investors with a corporate update for calendar year 2021. As the Metaverse becomes a key driver of new business opportunities, ImagineAR is positioned to deliver global immersive AR mobile engagements for businesses and consumers.

The Company has filed its audited 2021 financials and MD&A for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 on SEDAR.

ImagineAR CEO, Alen Paul Silverrstieen said "Although sports and live events have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 since last year, ImagineAR made significant progress in advancing our Self-Publishing Platform technology and successfully launching immersive AR campaigns for our global clients. We are proud of our revenue growth 553% from last year and are optimistic that revenue will continue to grow in 2022 as sports venues are opening to fans around the world."

Technology Platform Enhancements

The Company released new versions of the SDK Platform, AR Cloud, and White-Label mobile app. The new ImagineAR SDK Version 1.4 can integrate natively with both IOS and Android mobile apps. The newly released AR Scavenger Hunt Feature includes player progress bars during hunts, improved player reward functions, and new unique Clue Cards for each client Scavenger Hunt game. Sports teams and businesses can create as many of their own Scavenger Hunts globally with prizes and rewards unique to each geographic region.

The ImagineAR Cloud Version 1.3 ("Metaverse") has enhanced self-publishing CMS (content management system) functions and real-time analytics that manage and measure global as well as localized AR campaigns. Non-technical users can create instant campaigns without any technical knowledge or background with an improved easier user-interface. This new Cloud Version fully supports GDPR compliance for European countries too.

Patents Published

The Company was awarded US Patent No. 10,997,761 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The present invention relates to systems and methods suitable for creating and delivering augmented reality (AR) content. In particular, the present invention relates to systems and methods to create portable AR content to be downloaded, rendered, and displayed on a display device in real-time.

The Company was awarded US Patent No. 10,946,284 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Systems and methods for capture and use of local elements in gameplay. A computer-implemented method is provided for enabling virtual gameplay. Access is provided to at least one video game in which a player is able to interact with the video game according to a storyline. A player location is detected and stored. A local element is retrieved from a database based on the player location and the local element is correlated to a local element script actuatable in the video game. This local element script is retrieved and actuated in the video game to supplement or replace the video game's storyline.

Hype Sports Innovation Lab

The Company was selected as one of the 40 global sports finalists for the Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0 Fan Vertical Bootcamp. The Company was subsequently selected by 18 various sports teams, leagues, and broadcasters including Vegas Knights, Sinclair Broadcasting, Rogers Communications, Philadelphia Phillies, FC Koln and others. Discussions are ongoing for proof of concepts and potential partnerships.

GrubHub WebAR Stream

The Company, in partnership with First Tube Media, delivered one of biggest live WebAR activation streams with over 10 million views and 160,000 AR activations for GrubHub featuring Megan Thee Stallion. This program was featured in both Billboard and Adweek Magazines.

Club Atlético Mineiro

The Company signed a three-year 50/50 revenue partnership agreement with Club Atlético Mineiro in Brazil to provide its Augmented Reality SDK Platform for immersive fan activation and engagement. The premiere launch of the AR activation integrated the club app resulted in a 3000% increase in downloads. The Club expects to start selling sponsorships for AR activations in 2022.

LaLiga Clubs Real Sociedad & ValanciaCF

Clients Real Sociedad and ValenciaCF both launched integrated ImagineAR SDK campaigns in 2021 to drive fan engagement. Both clubs are 50/50 revenue partnerships and expect to start selling sponsorships for AR activations in 2022.

STA 2021 Award

ImagineAR was selected by the STA Group, headquartered in London, as one of the 2021 STA Global Startups Category Stage Winners for Fan Engagement.

FameDays

FameDays.com was launched as the next generation patented Metaverse e-greeting card focusing on virtual celebrations with celebrities, sports stars, entertainers and influencers. Retail Prices are expected to range from $5USD - $20USD per each e-greeting message including Birthday, Anniversary, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Newborn Baby, New Year, SuperFan and many more. FameDays.com is one of the first-ever celebrity hologram e-greeting platforms in the world and is based upon the patented ImagineAR™ platform for global sports teams and brand clients delivering immersive AR consumer and fan engagements. Initial Talent includes Football Superstar Von Miller, Pro Wrestler & Strongman World Champion Adam Scherr, TV Star Blake Hortsmann, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus & Courtland Sutton, and Santa Claus.

HOLIDAY WISHES

The Company wishes its investors in North America and across the world safe and happy holidays and New Year.

Most of all, ImagineAR extends its thanks and appreciation to all shareholders for their support and looks forward to achieving even greater things together in 2022.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

