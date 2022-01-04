Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. December, Year-End 2021 Sales

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December U.S. 2021 sales of 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and down 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2020.
For calendar year 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 2,332,262 vehicles, an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 11.5 percent on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0 percent on a volume basis and down 26.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported U.S. sales of 2,027,786 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 11.4 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted December U.S. sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1 percent on a volume basis and down 34.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported U.S. sales of 304,476 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a DSR basis.
"Despite a second consecutive year of challenges, TMNA focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we remain optimistic as our electrification strategy further evolves," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, TMNA. "Thanks to our phenomenal dealers and world-class purchasing and manufacturing teams, our inventory continues to improve and we're preparing to introduce 21 all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2022."
Year-End Highlights
TMNA:
- Number one seller of EPVs for 22 consecutive years
- 2021 EPV sales totaled 583,697 vehicles, an increase of 73.2 percent
- EPV sales make up one-quarter of TMNA's 2021 sales volume
- 18 total EPVs available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker, with two more in showrooms by middle of 2022
- TMNA passenger cars make up approximately 22 percent of the segment – a record – and will finish number one in segment for the 10th consecutive year, and number one for 18 of the past 19 years.
- Announced new investments totaling nearly $3 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations, including the company's new battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina to produce lithium-ion batteries; these investments will result in 4,650 new jobs across four states to support and produce new products including future electrics
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 50,000 at nearly 140 dealers; more than 300 dealers will go live on both platforms by middle of 2022
Toyota Division:
- Number one retail brand for the 10th consecutive year
- Number one passenger car market share for 10th consecutive year
- Division's EPV sales up 80.6 percent in 2021
- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20th consecutive year
- Highlander best-selling midsized SUV for the 6th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 5th consecutive year
- Sienna best-selling retail small van in the U.S. for the first-time ever
- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 17th consecutive year
- All-time best-ever year for:
Lexus Division:
- Division's EPV sales up 24.6 percent in 2021
- Number one light truck market share for 3rd consecutive year
- NX (gas, hybrid and plug-in) best-selling entry luxury SUV
- Passenger car sales up 12.9 percent in 2021; IS sees 61.8 percent increase
- All-time best-ever year for:
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2021
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL %
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
174,115
249,601
-27.7
-30.2
2,332,262
2,112,941
11.5
10.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
150,072
211,378
-26.4
-29.0
2,027,786
1,837,900
11.4
10.3
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
24,043
38,223
-34.8
-37.1
304,476
275,041
11.8
10.7
YARIS
0
141
-100
-100
205
6,437
-96.8
-96.8
COROLLA
13,940
25,409
-43.1
-45.1
248,993
237,178
6.0
5.0
SUPRA
483
704
-28.9
-31.4
6,830
5,887
17.2
16.0
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
107
205
-45.9
-47.8
1,152
2,476
-53.0
-53.5
MIRAI
28
20
45.2
40.0
2,629
499
432.0
426.9
AVALON
1,122
1,913
-39.2
-41.3
19,460
18,421
6.7
5.6
PRIUS
3,946
4,078
0.3
-3.2
59,010
43,525
36.9
35.6
CAMRY
20,074
30,364
-31.4
-33.9
313,795
294,348
7.7
6.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
39,700
62,834
-34.5
-36.8
652,074
608,771
8.2
7.1
IS
1,393
2,289
-36.9
-39.1
21,998
13,600
63.3
61.8
RC
94
416
-76.6
-77.4
2,987
3,808
-20.8
-21.6
ES
4,028
5,101
-18.1
-21.0
45,406
43,292
5.9
4.9
GS
1
85
-98.8
-98.8
76
2,560
-97.0
-97.0
LS
178
524
-64.8
-66.0
3,739
3,617
4.4
3.4
LC
145
230
-34.6
-37.0
2,782
1,325
112.0
110.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,839
8,645
-30.0
-32.5
76,989
68,205
14.0
12.9
TOTAL TMNA CAR
45,539
71,479
-33.9
-36.3
729,063
676,976
8.7
7.7
C-HR
941
3,308
-70.5
-71.6
35,707
42,936
-16.0
-16.8
RAV4
34,609
46,846
-23.4
-26.1
407,739
430,387
-4.3
-5.3
COROLLA CROSS
3,500
0
0
0
7,203
0
0
0
FJ CRUISER
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
VENZA
5,128
4,495
18.3
14.1
61,988
13,073
378.8
374.2
HIGHLANDER
19,270
26,778
-25.4
-28.0
264,128
212,276
25.6
24.4
4RUNNER
14,851
16,869
-8.7
-12.0
144,696
129,052
13.2
12.1
SEQUOIA
805
1,048
-20.3
-23.2
8,070
7,364
10.7
9.6
LAND CRUISER
13
606
-97.8
-97.9
3,711
3,147
19.1
17.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
79,117
99,950
-17.9
-20.8
933,243
838,235
12.4
11.3
SIENNA
8,082
7,513
11.6
7.6
107,990
42,885
154.3
151.8
TACOMA
19,423
28,957
-30.4
-32.9
252,520
238,806
6.8
5.7
TUNDRA
3,750
12,124
-67.9
-69.1
81,959
109,203
-24.2
-24.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
23,173
41,081
-41.5
-43.6
334,479
348,009
-2.9
-3.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
110,372
148,544
-22.9
-25.7
1,375,712
1,229,129
13.0
11.9
UX
1,577
1,848
-11.5
-14.7
17,581
16,962
4.7
3.6
NX
1,516
8,256
-81.0
-81.6
58,514
55,784
5.9
4.9
RX
11,594
14,514
-17.2
-20.1
115,320
101,059
15.2
14.1
GX
3,007
4,139
-24.7
-27.3
32,509
28,519
15.1
14.0
LX
510
821
-35.6
-37.9
3,563
4,512
-20.3
-21.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
18,204
29,578
-36.2
-38.5
227,487
206,836
11.1
10.0
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
128,576
178,122
-25.1
-27.8
1,603,199
1,435,965
12.7
11.6
Selling Days
27
28
306
309
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED POWERED SALES SUMMARY
December 2021
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL%
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
2,792
2,471
17.2
13.0
33,968
28,827
19.0
17.8
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,154
1,607
-25.5
-28.2
25,042
14,698
72.0
70.4
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
2,819
2,436
20.0
15.7
27,576
17,628
58.0
56.4
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
2,446
4,600
-44.9
-46.8
46,399
33,826
38.5
37.2
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
559
753
-23.0
-25.8
9,734
6,714
46.4
45.0
TOYOTA MIRAI
28
20
45.2
40.0
2,629
499
432.0
426.9
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
8,080
6,909
21.3
16.9
107,130
9,690
1,016.0
1,006.0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
5,263
9,454
-42.3
-44.3
65,167
48,455
35.8
34.5
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
13,214
11,104
23.4
19.0
120,983
115,974
5.3
4.3
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,185
1,070
111.8
104.2
27,707
3,200
774.3
765.8
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
5,128
4,495
18.3
14.1
61,988
13,073
378.8
374.2
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,024
1,138
-6.7
-10.0
12,990
8,784
49.3
47.9
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1,142
1,370
-13.6
-16.6
12,672
11,818
8.3
7.2
LEXUS NX HYBRID
473
1,434
-65.8
-67.0
10,614
9,358
14.5
13.4
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
18
0
0
0
18
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,812
1,786
5.2
1.5
18,981
14,411
33.0
31.7
LEXUS LS HYBRID
7
0
0
0
84
66
28.5
27.3
LEXUS LC HYBRID
1
2
-48.1
-50.0
14
14
1.0
0
TOTAL TMNA EPV
48,145
50,649
-1.4
-4.9
583,697
337,036
74.9
73.2
TOTOL TOYOTA EPV
43,668
44,919
0.8
-2.8
528,323
292,584
82.3
80.6
TOTAL LEXUS EPV
4,477
5,730
-19.0
-21.9
55,374
44,452
25.8
24.6
TOTAL TMNA EPV SALES RATIO
27.7%
20.3%
25.0%
16.0%
Selling Days
27
28
306
309
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America