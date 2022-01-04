Verinetics Participates in the Veterans Health Administrations Innovation Network Greenhouse Initiative

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinetics collaborated with the Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) Innovators Network (iNET) through the Greenhouse Initiative to evaluate the DispenSecur™ system for controlled substances. VA medical centers (VAMCs) participating in the evaluation were Hines (Chicago), Western NC (Ashville), Memphis, Gulf Coast (Biloxi), and San Francisco.

Verinetics (PRNewsfoto/VERINETICS)

DispenSecur™ is designed to improve MOUD management, optimized for methadone dispensed from opioid treatment programs (OTPs). Verinetics designed DispenSecur™ as an IoT-enabled, advanced cloud-based system to enable "remote supervision" and autonomous dispensing deactivation. Verinetics intends that these features will help reduce demands on patients and providers and enhance evidence-based care.

VA employees at the VAMC's listed above participated in discovery interviews and provided design feedback on the DispenSecur™ system, its clinical functionality, and applicable use cases within the VHA. "Myriad themes emerged during discovery, leading to 22 significant insights and to identifying multiple use cases and applications for DispenSecur™," said Elizabeth Williams, iNET Human Centered Design Lead.

Allison Amrhein, iNET Director of Operations said, "The Verinetics collaboration is one example of how iNET's Greenhouse Initiative provides frontline VHA employees an opportunity to participate in the experimental and collaborative nature of innovation as a process. We look forward to potential future collaboration with Verinetics."

"We designed DispenSecur™ to give people who need MOUD convenient yet controlled access to their medication," said Tom Mercolino, President & CEO, Verinetics, adding "we are grateful to the iNET team for their help validating that application and identifying important new applications to follow."

No VA endorsement is intended by this announcement.

About Verinetics - CertiRx Corporation d.b.a Verinetics mission is better control for controlled substances. Learn more at www.verinetics.com.

VHA Innovators Network - Launched in 2015 to build and empower a community of VHA employees who actively move VA forward using innovation to better serve Veterans and their families, iNET takes a ground-up approach by using the first-hand knowledge of frontline employees to identify some of VA's greatest challenges and develop both Veteran- and employee-centric solutions.

Verinetics Contact: Thomas J. Mercolino, PhD, President & CEO

info@verinetics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VERINETICS