Barchart Releases South American Crop Production and Yield Forecasts

End of season Argentina corn production is forecast at 54M kg with a yield of 7,707 kg/Hectare. This compares to the USDA FAS' 54M kg of production and 7,271 kg/Hectare yield.

End of season Argentina soybean production is forecast at 45M kg with a yield of 2,556 kg/Hectare. This compares to the USDA FAS' 49M kg of production and 2,738 kg/Hectare yield.

End of season Brazil corn production is forecast at 117M kg with a yield of 5,595 kg/Hectare. This compares to CONAB's 117M kg of production and 5,596 kg/Hectare yield.

End of season Brazil soybean production is forecast at 137M kg with a yield of 3,406 kg/Hectare. This compares to CONAB's 143M kg of production and 3,538 kg/Hectare yield.

Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to global commodity markets, has announced the launch of production and yield forecasts for South American corn and soybeans. This latest release expands Barchart's coverage of South American commodity data, and extends Barchart's presence in proprietary insights for global grain supply and pricing.

Forecasts are produced daily throughout the growing season, and are available to cmdtyView Pro subscribers at no additional charge. Semi-monthly estimates will be made available to the public through our free South American Crop Production Report .

Users can also subscribe over API, alongside other South American commodity data which is available from Barchart, including:

FOB and CIF Grain Prices

CESEA , CEPEA , MCDBA , and MPTT Food Prices from, and

BAGE , CONAB , IBGE , and MAGYP Grain Supply and Demand data from, and

Exchange data from BM&F Bovespa, MATBA, and ROFEX from BM&F Bovespa, MATBA, and ROFEX

"Our U.S. production and yield forecasts have been a huge success in helping our agribusiness clients enhance their decision making around the release of government reports, and we are thrilled to expand our offering into South America," says Keith Petersen, Barchart's Chief Strategy Officer. "Barchart's coverage for global commodity data is rapidly expanding and this addition to our suite of South American data products demonstrates our commitment to helping clients make better pricing, hedging, and investment decisions - across the globe."

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

