Built In Honors Thankful in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards Thankful Earns "50 Best Small Places to Work" on Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work, Los Angeles

VENICE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Thankful was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Thankful earned a place on 50 Best Small Places to Work in Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Thankful (PRNewsfoto/Thankful)

"We're extremely excited to be honored for the culture and benefits we offer at Thankful. Thankful makes employee engagement a top priority. That means providing a competitive benefits package for our team members and fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous development. We believe in better living through service, so we practice this core value internally as well as externally," said Angela Georgiades, VP of People at Thankful.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Thankful

Thankful is an artificial intelligence customer service software solution. Like a human agent, Thankful's AI routes, assists, translates, and fully resolves large volumes of customer queries across all written channels - ensuring each customer receives the quick, personalized, and accurate support they need. Founded in 2018, Thankful is a privately held company headquartered in Venice, California.

