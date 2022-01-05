Tobii Horizon will be available in the new Lenovo Legion™ 5 Pro Series gaming laptops

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, is pleased to announce that Tobii Horizon will be available in the new Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series gaming laptops starting in the first quarter of 2022. Tobii Horizon detects and tracks natural head movements via the built-in camera, extending the player's instincts and senses in several games. It allows the user to take control of the in-game camera by using head movements and experience a seamless expansion of their field of view.

"Tobii is pushing boundaries and relentlessly innovating to take game immersion to new levels by creating innovative game interfaces," said Ulrica Wikström, VP of PC Segment at Tobii. "With this collaboration, we will enable millions more gamers to take their first step into next-level gaming."

Tobii Horizon offers 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) head tracking without additional hardware such as additional cameras and wearables such as hats and reflectors. Using head movements for camera control makes it easier for gamers with joysticks and controllers to explore the game environment. Today, Tobii Horizon is supported by over 50 games, including many AAA game titles, such as Far Cry®, Assassin's Creed®, and simulation game titles, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Star Citizen, Euro Truck Simulator, Elite Dangerous, and more. Tobii continues to add to the list of supported games, the most updated list can be viewed in full here: gaming.tobii.com/horizon

Tobii Horizon was previously in Lenovo's flagship Lenovo Legion 7 gaming PC. On a stand-alone basis, this collaboration is not expected to be material1 for Tobii's revenue in 2022.

This collaboration with Lenovo™ is an important milestone for Tobii Horizon. Tobii Horizon continues to generate strong interest in the market, and the range of integrations is expected to grow.

For more information about Tobii Horizon, please visit: gaming.tobii.com/horizon

For more information about the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series gaming laptops, please visit: http://www.lenovo.com/legion

1Tobii defines material impact as more than 10% of total company revenue.

Contact

Lina Perdius, Head of Communications, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)70 018 78 75, email: lina.perdius@tobii.com

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

