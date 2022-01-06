Awalé Resources Issues payment shares under MOU Drill for Equity

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has issued 218,249 payment shares at an effective price of around C$0.23 in settlement of C$49,673.27 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO) ("Geodrill") as originally announced April 12, 2021.

Pursuant to the MoU's, US$1 million drilling for equity program, Awalé has the option to pay Geodrill for its services in cash or a combination of cash and/or shares of the Company pursuant to VWAP and Exchange policy governing market discounts.

The shares are subject to a hold period trading restriction which expires May 4, 2022.

