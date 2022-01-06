ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMBoard LLC, an award-winning, SBA 8(a) Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers engineering and IT professional services, announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Norausky Process Solutions, Inc.

STEMBoard Achieves CMMI Level 3 for Service

CMMI® is a proven set of global best practices that drives business performance through building and benchmarking key capabilities.

An appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 3 indicates an organization effectively uses internationally recognized standards to baseline quality of service, elevate performance and drive continuous improvement. The CMMI framework enables STEMBoard to enhance execution across a range of critical business capabilities, including product development, service excellence, workforce management, data management, supplier management, and cybersecurity.

"Receiving a Level 3 CMMI appraisal is indicative of STEMBoard's ongoing commitment to delivering service that consistently meets the highest quality standards in accordance with mature management and engineering processes," said Aisha Bowe, CEO of STEMBoard and former NASA rocket scientist.

In addition to the CMMI Level 3 appraisal, STEMBoard also maintains registrations in three ISO Standards: 9001:2015, 20000-1:2018 and 27001:2013.

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process and technology. For more than 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and have proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

About STEMBoard

STEMBoard is an SBA 8(a) Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in Arlington, VA that has successfully provided a wide array of information technology professional services and engineering consulting services for the federal government and private industry. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing small businesses in America, the company's core services include engineering, IT infrastructure and program management. For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.stemboard.com.

