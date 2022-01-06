Monitor and analyze inbound and outbound connections across SBCs and SIP trunks

Vyopta Adds Monitoring Features to Improve Voice Cost Optimization and Calling Insights Monitor and analyze inbound and outbound connections across SBCs and SIP trunks

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, today announced new functionality to improve voice cost optimization and calling insights. The new features help organizations better plan for and reduce VoIP costs and gain greater visibility into the performance and utilization of session border controllers (SBCs) and SIP trunks by providing actionable insights based on call trends.

(PRNewsfoto/Vyopta Inc)

Feature highlights included in this release are:

Inventory insights that present all trunks and utilization in the environment

Dashboard overview of trunk counts and segmentations

Trunk details along with simplified search and reporting

Unify trunks across all data sources and vendors into a single dataset

Traffic analysis to inform how calls are routed

Tagging trunks with valuable attributes about where and how calls are routed

Linked data model tying back to the user to perform Direct Inward Dialing (DID) optimization

Present maximum daily concurrent calls

In addition to more powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities, this release also includes deeper coverage of Session Border Controllers such asCisco's Unified Border Element (CUBE) and Oracle's Acme Packet, allowing for more complete voice coverage across the collaboration ecosystem.

"Our customers appreciate these new features because they lead to improved voice call experience and simplified troubleshooting, cost optimization, and call insights that directly affect customer success and sales," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta's VP of Product Management. "These improvements deliver advanced DID management, call insights and inventory management of trunks to the PSTN and the Internet."

Improved Voice Call Experience and Simplified Troubleshooting

Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite provides customers with holistic visibility of hybrid and multi-vendor voice systems and the calls supported by these systems in order to improve employee and customer experience. With monitoring and analytics for both on-premises and cloud-based voice developments, Vyopta provides visibility into hybrid -- on-premise and cloud -- deployments including Microsoft Direct Routing and Calling, multi-vendor UCaaS for voice (e.g., Zoom Phone, RingCentral), PSTN Service Providers, and multi-vendor SBCs (e.g., Cisco, Oracle).

Cost Optimization

Deeper insights and analytics allow organizations to optimize costs across their voice infrastructure and/or cloud services. Areas for cost savings and optimization Include traffic analysis, DID utilization, license reconciliation (i.e. Microsoft Teams Calling, RingCentral), trunk capacity, and expansion, maintenance, and support of voice infrastructure.

Calling Insights

Both IT and Lines of Business functions benefit from deep insights on capacity, usage, and adoption of voice-specific environments. Vyopta makes it easy to set up dashboards on the voice metrics that individual teams are interested in and then can compare with automated reports on specific data sets. This includes, sales and support, including call volume, inbound and outbound call trends, and answered and returned calls trends, among others.

Related:

Vyopta Expands Monitoring and Analytics for Enterprise Voice

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights platforms have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vyopta Inc