BOSLEYMD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO CVS PHARMACY LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BosleyMD, the Thinning Hair Authority™, announces their expansion into United States retailer, CVS Pharmacy, entering into 7,500 locations and thereby growing the brand's accessibility and availability to consumers nationwide.

Designed to help prevent hair loss and thinning with a 360-degree approach to healthy hair growth, BosleyMD's products are Bosley doctor collaborated and endorsed by professional stylists. As part of their medical-backed product assortment, BosleyMD will offer a curated collection of their clinically-proven products at CVS Pharmacy, including Women's & Men's Hair Growth Supplements and Hair Regrowth Treatments with Minoxidil. All BosleyMD products are created without sulfates, parabens, gluten, or artificial colors, and all fragrance levels are at less than 1%.

"With over 45 years of hair restoration experience under the Bosley name, we are proud to offer CVS Pharmacy consumers access to doctor-endorsed solutions from BosleyMD. We strive to help consumers feel more confident throughout their hair growth journey. Our goal continues to be educating about hair loss and thinning, while providing an authentic experience with proven results. Our new relationship with CVS Pharmacy allows us to further achieve this goal by being even more accessible to consumers in need of hair growth solutions." - Ian Murphy, BosleyMD President.

For more information, please visit BosleyMD.com.

BosleyMD is the leader in effective thinning hair solutions for women and men, creating products that are Bosley doctor collaborated and trusted by professional stylists. The brand offers clinically proven hair regrowth treatments, scalp therapy solutions, and effective, everyday hair care essentials designed to help prevent hair loss, combat thinning, and improve hair growth. BosleyMD products are sold in major national mass retailers, grocery chains, e-commerce, professional channels, and independent salons. For more information, please visit www.bosleymd.com.

