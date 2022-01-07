J&T Express Officially Launches its Express Network in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express, an international express logistics company, today announced the official launch of its express network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The two countries are the first markets to be covered by J&T Express in the Middle East, and the latest expansion brings J&T Express' global network coverage to a total of ten countries.

The express network of J&T Express in the United Arab Emirates is officially launched

J&T Express' Middle East expansion plans kicked off in April 2021. After 8 months of inspection, site selection, and trial operations, the company officially launched its network in the UAE and Saudi Arabia today. J&T Express has established its own nationwide distribution network and localised warehousing system in the UAE and Saudi Arabia respectively, covering all local provinces and regions in the two countries. In addition, as an integral aspect of its courier service, the UAE and Saudi Arabia versions of the J&T Express mobile application have also been launched simultaneously.

A J&T Express courier delivers a parcel to a resident in Saudi Arabia

Sean Xiao, Head of J&T Express Middle East, said, "We hope that with J&T Express' efficient and comprehensive delivery network, we can effectively improve the shopping experience of consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and contribute to the development of the e-commerce industry in both countries."

Steven Fan, CEO of J&T Express, said, "The expansion to the UAE and Saudi Arabia marks an important step for J&T Express in establishing a global delivery network. In the future, the company will actively explore opportunities in emerging markets as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all."

With the newly launched businesses, J&T Express' network currently covers ten countries, including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

About J&T Express

Founded in August 2015, J&T Express is a rapidly-growing international delivery company, with its core business in express services and cross-border logistics. J&T Express is committed to continuously creating integrated quality experiences for its customers globally. J&T Express' network spans ten countries including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and serves over two billion people.

