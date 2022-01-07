TGM ANNOUNCES THE FORMALIZATION OF A STRATEGIC MULTI-YEAR ESG ROADMAP

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM, a national leader in acquiring and managing multifamily properties on behalf of institutional clients, announced today that it is expanding its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives companywide with the formalization of a strategic multi-year ESG roadmap.

TGM has partnered with a premier ESG consulting and advisory firm providing comprehensive ESG support to investment managers and real estate operators. As a part of TGM's commitment to its investors, residents, and the communities in which it operates, TGM has undergone an ESG gap analysis to identify improvement opportunities and create a comprehensive sustainability strategy that will support TGM's fiduciary responsibilities and its commitment to ESG. This analysis included a review of existing business processes and documents, interviews with key team members, and peer benchmarking. The formalization of this analysis has led to TGM's strategic roadmap which outlines a multi-year approach to ESG with key initiatives by year and serves to support and guide TGM's ESG initiatives.

"ESG plays a significant and continual role in the TGM business model. Our ESG practices and strategies adopt an all-inclusive approach, framing decisions and actions with attention to their greater human, social and environmental impacts. We operate with both the present and the long term in mind, taking the full real estate lifecycle impact into our decisions regarding investments, team members, communities, and the environment at large.

Because we operate as a fully integrated, vertically, and horizontally aligned organization, we can intensively manage and implement effective ESG practices across the organization. It is our firm belief that applying this perspective across all our efforts ensures a healthier, more productive workplace for our people and our planet while promoting long-term value and return on investment for our partners" said Zach Goldman, Managing Principal and Chief Operating Officer for TGM.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, the TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of December 31, 2021, TGM has invested in 139 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, E-mail: jgochberg@TGMAssociates.com

