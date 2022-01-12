Equidox Partners with Craft&Crew

PDF Accessibility Solutions for Craft&Crew Customers

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Onix Canada team is pleased to announce its partnership with Craft&Crew to provide Equidox PDF remediation software and services. Equidox is a premier PDF remediation software product of Onix Networking. Together with Craft&Crew's full-service website production company, they will address the PDF and web accessibility needs of their clients.

With more than 25% of the population identifying as having a disability, the need for digital accessibility is growing every year. Pat Needles, Executive Director of Sales, says, "Our two organizations both know digital information needs to be available to everyone, and we want our customers to be able to provide fully accessible and usable content to their audiences. We are extremely pleased to partner with Craft&Crew on these endeavors."

Equidox's PDF accessibility software and remediation services have helped Craft&Crew clients reach their inclusion goals. Both Craft&Crew and Equidox share a common belief: digital accessibility matters, and together, we can create a more accessible internet for everyone. Through this partnership, clients will ensure it's not just their websites that are accessible - their documents will be, too.

PDF remediation can be time-consuming and have a steep learning curve for those without experience. Craft&Crew now recommends Equidox software to their clients so both pros and novices alike can easily remediate documents. Equidox uses AI-powered smart detection tools to make the process significantly less manual. Training and support are included with licenses. With this easy-to-use software, organizations can remediate documents with ease after the first one-hour training session. Clients can then use these remediated documents on the accessible websites designed by Craft&Crew for a fully accessible website experience.

"By committing to having a fully accessible site and documentation, not only are companies covering legal compliance, but they are improving the digital user experience for all their customers and committing to diversity, equity, and inclusivity," says Dave Hale, Partner, Craft&Crew.

About Equidox

Equidox is the flagship digital accessibility division of Onix Networking Canada. EquidoxTM software is a web-based and on-premises PDF remediation tool that uses smart detection tools to convert inaccessible PDF documents into WCAG 2.0 AA-compliant HTML and accessible PDF and EPUB 2 content. Equidox also offers professional document remediation services and accessibility consulting services.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Equidox also has Canadian offices in Ottawa and Montreal.

For more information, visit www.equidox.co .

About Craft&Crew

Craft&Crew is a full-service website production company that works to help brands understand and increase the value of their websites while fixing a broken agency model. Our company is profitable without relying on overtime, employs people who are paid fairly and equitably, maintains an average client satisfaction score of 93%, and puts people (not politics) at the centre of our strategies.

For more information, visit https://craftandcrew.ca/

