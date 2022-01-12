HITEC Announces Four Corporate Advisory Board Members and Names New Advisory Board Leadership

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC announced today a new co-chair of the HITEC Advisory Board as well as the addition of four new members to the HITEC Corporate Advisory Board .

Patricia Rios, Global Accounts Strategy and Marketing Director of KPMG will serve as the Corporate Advisory Board Co-chair. Rios has served on the Advisory Board since 2018. Rios was the HITEC Member of the Year in 2020. She will work alongside Advisory Board Co-Chair, David Morales, Client Partner for Local and State Government, Unqork.

"We're excited to expand our Corporate Advisory Board with four new members who will bring diversity of thought and expertise to HITEC's mission," said HITEC President, Omar Duque. "The Corporate Advisory Board brings additional insight and perspective to the organization's growth and direction. We are also excited about Patricia Rios' leadership and look forward to collaborating with her and David Morales to expand HITEC's work and impact."

The new advisory board members begin their three-year terms with HITEC effective January 1, 2022 and can serve a maximum of two terms. The four new advisory board members are:

Katty Coulson , Vice President, Information Technology, Oracle NetSuite , Vice President, Information Technology, Oracle NetSuite

James Loduca , Vice President - Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibly (IDEA), Twitter , Vice President - Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibly (IDEA), Twitter

Jennifer Lopez , Vice President of Product Development, Capital One , Vice President of Product Development, Capital One

Carlos Rojas , Global Head of Region Build Automation, AWS Global Head of Region Build Automation, AWS

"On behalf of the HITEC Board of Directors, I want to welcome the new members of the Corporate Advisory Board," HITEC Board Chair, Guillermo Diaz, Jr. said. "HITEC is proud to partner with dedicated leaders committed to ensuring the future of our community is bright. With the leadership of Patricia Rios, partnered with David Morales and our four new advisory board members - Katty, James, Jennifer and Carlos - we definitely have a bright future ahead of us."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives.

