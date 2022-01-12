TYSONS, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its marketing team was selected for two awards from Graphic Design USA for their creation of the 2021 Military Heroes Golf Classic marketing materials and Personal Loans Basics video. Winning these awards placed PenFed in the top 10% of designs among over 11,000 that were submitted.

PenFed Credit Union Wins Two American Graphic Design Awards

"We are extremely pleased that the PenFed marketing team's creativity and hard work was recognized by Graphic Design USA," said PenFed Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "The campaigns selected for these awards showcase PenFed's mission to empower members' financial wellbeing and our commitment to serving the community."

Graphic Design USA is a leading information source for graphic design professionals and its American Graphic Design Awards™ honors outstanding design in print, packaging, point-of-purchasing, internet, interactive, video and more. PenFed's winning designs will be featured in the 58th Anniversary Graphic Design USA Awards in print, online, digital, and mobile.

The 2021 Military Heroes Golf Classic helped to raise over $1 million to support America's veterans. The Personal Loans Basics video provided an educational overview of how personal loans can be used to help achieve financial goals. To see more of the PenFed marketing team's work, please visit www.penfed.org and for more financial educational content, visit PenFed's Learning Center.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.6 million members worldwide with $31 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

