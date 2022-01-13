Champion Plumbing offers tips to improve home efficiency in the New Year Established Oklahoma City home service company encourages homeowners to follow through with plumbing resolutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, encourages Oklahoma City residents to emphasize smart plumbing choices as they begin making goals for 2022.

"The new year brings a chance for a fresh start and new opportunities to ensure your home is operating at optimal levels," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "There are several energy-efficient options available that can be used to save water and money. Being proactive in preparations and upgrades can also prevent plumbing headaches from popping up down the road."

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing team offer the following plumbing suggestions for 2022:

Cut down on water usage. Some of the wear and tear on plumbing can be attributed to water usage. Excessive water flow can put stress on pipes and fixtures, which may develop into major issues over time. Limiting water usage can help keep components like handles, faucets, pipes and seals in good working order to prevent the need for repairs. Consider a tankless water heater. Save water, money and time by installing a tankless water heater. A tankless water heater heats water on demand, preventing the need for energy to heat water stored in a tank. Installing the unit close to the water access also saves time as hot water is quickly delivered to users. Green plumbing options. Conserve water and energy with green plumbing. Along with tankless water heaters, homeowners can upgrade to low-flow toilets and showerheads, high-efficiency faucets, and Energy Star washing machines and dishwashers. Homeowners can promote energy and water conservation while saving money in the long run. Prepare. Homeowners should inspect plumbing for leaks, rust or any other signs that repairs or replacements may be needed. Confirm all plumbing is working properly and make a maintenance schedule for the year. Consider weather changes and any increase in visitors as these times can put extra stress on plumbing.

"It's important to stay several steps ahead as a responsible homeowner," Harpole said. "Waiting for setbacks to make plumbing changes could result in an unnecessary loss of time and money."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed professional to address any concerns while preparing plumbing for the year.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-544-2876 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com.

