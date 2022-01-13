ESAOTE SIGNS UP TO THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT AND CONSOLIDATES ITS MODEL FOR SUSTAINABILITY BY MEANS OF INNOVATION AND PEOPLE

Human rights, employment, the environment and the fight against corruption are the pillars behind the 2030 Agenda and Esaote's commitment to positioning its business within the multidisciplinary One Health approach.

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Esaote, a leading Italian company in the biomedical sector - in ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and information technology for healthcare - has decided to sign up to the United Nations Global Compact.

The United Nations Global Compact is the biggest global initiative dedicated to corporate citizenship and sustainability, created to encourage companies around the world to adopt a voluntary code with sustainable policies, to align their strategies with the universal principles on human rights, employment, environmental sustainability and the fight against corruption. The intention is to take action to promote the objectives of the United Nations, including the Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda SDGs).

"For Esaote, the health of humans, animals and the ecosystem have always been inextricably linked. The decision to sign up to the Global Compact is in line with the ongoing transformative innovation strategy, the aim of which is to make our contribution effective and measurable using ESG metrics, in the areas of greatest impact for us" stated Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote S.p.A. "Promoting a culture of sustainability, enhancing human capital, ensuring health and safety in the workplace, increasing people's well-being, reducing environmental impact, investing in research and development for a sustainable, resilient and durable ecosystem: these are the pillars of the strategy Esaote is implementing for its development, which goes hand in hand with the multidisciplinary One Health approach aimed at reducing risks to health".

A long-term strategy, on a journey that also includes the drafting of a sustainability report, the dissemination of socio-economic, ethical and environmental standards to suppliers and subsidiaries, the analysis and verification of value creation in the supply chain, all the way to the training of employees and business partners to ensure that an appropriate culture of ethics is in place.

Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. It currently has approximately 1,180 employees. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, the company has offices in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com

