Japanese Marketing Agency, Members Co. LTD. Harnesses the Power of Digital Transformation by Partnering with New Jersey Startup, Socialite Brand

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Co. LTD., Japanese digital marketing agency based out of Tokyo, Japan, has partnered with Socialite Brand, a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, to help our customers achieve even greater business results through the use of Digital Transformation. Members Co. LTD. as the Internet business partner is not only to provide web service but also solutions to achieve the business goal together with our clients.

With a team of experts having over 15 years of experience in digital transformation, Socialite Brand is a well-recognized and established company that offers high-quality brand acceleration strategies in various industries. Socialite's team has a strong background in international marketing, with its teams spending 10 years servicing digital transformation projects in both Singapore, IN and Tokyo, JP.

"The opportunity to partner with one of the premier marketing agencies in Tokyo is an absolute honor. We believe our relationships and background in the digital transformation realm will be a powerhouse combination and change the future of digital in not only Japan but America as well," said Tia Ventresca, CEO of Socialite Brand.

About Socialite Brand:

Socialite Brand is a business acceleration company that handles the full scope of economic development marketing, with strategies and approaches built upon its extensive experience, knowledge of stakeholder needs and expectations, and the ability to develop proven tactics to achieve specific strategies. Socialite Brand empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.

