Freedom Financial Network Named to Built In SF's '100 Best Large Places to Work in San Francisco 2022' List Leading digital personal finance company is one of 14 fintechs named to the inaugural list of the Bay Area's top large employers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, announced it has been named to Built In SF's 2022 list of the 100 Best Large Places to Work in San Francisco.

Freedom Financial Network is one of 14 fintechs named to Built In SF's first list of the Bay Area's top large employers.

This is the first year that the Built In SF Best Places to Work program designated a category for Bay Area companies with more than 500 employees. Firms are ranked based on an algorithm that rates compensation, as well as employee benefits across six categories including Health & Wellness, Flexible Work Environment, Diversity & Culture and Professional & Social Impact. FFN is one of 14 fintech firms included in this year's rankings.

"Building a unique culture that empowers our team, embraces diversity and offers competitive compensation and benefits has been key for us to attract and retain top talent, both in the Bay Area and nationwide," said Brad Stroh, FFN co-founder and co-CEO. "We are a mission-driven business that transforms our clients' lives and our entire team embraces that purpose. This unique approach to providing a rewarding company culture and professional development experience is helping Freedom succeed in today's highly competitive job market."

Freedom Financial Network has been headquartered in San Mateo since its founding in 2002 and currently has more than 300 employees in the Bay Area. FFN also employs more than 2,000 people in its Arizona campus, along with dozens of teammates in locations throughout the country. FFN's inclusion in Built In SF's Best Places to Work list comes on the heels of several similar recognitions of the company's commitment to a culture that fosters openness, collaboration and fun.

In California, Freedom Financial Network was included in Built In SF's 2021 Best Places to Work for Benefits in the Bay Area , while the San Francisco Business Times named FFN to its 2021 lists of the Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists and the Largest Fintech Companies in the Greater Bay Area. In Arizona, FFN has been named to the Phoenix Business Journal's annual "Best Places to Work" 11 times, including winning first place in the extra-large company category in 2021. FFN has also been named one of "Arizona's Most Admired Companies" by AZBigMedia and a "Top Workplace" by the Arizona Republic.

"Freedom Financial Network is excited to receive this distinction and to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and building an inclusive, diverse and welcoming workplace that offers ample opportunity for growth," said Linda Luman, executive vice president of human resources at FFN.

Freedom Financial Network helps people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money and planning. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt solutions, home equity lines of credit and financial tools and education. These efforts are rooted in FFN's four core values:

Care (For Everyone)

Act with Integrity (Every Time)

Get Better (Every Day)

Collaborate (With Everyone)

Freedom Financial Network has served more than 1 million customers and is growing, having recently surpassed $15 billion in consumer debt resolved and more than $6.5 billion in loans originated. Freedom also announced that it is hiring more than 200 remote and hybrid employees for roles in sales, engineering, technology and product development in California, Arizona and Texas.

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company, built to help people. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. We believe in treating people like humans, not account numbers. We help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support at every step. We help people control expenses, manage debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), save money, plan ahead and make better financial decisions. We use artificial intelligence and our proprietary data and analytics to offer solutions tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey, including personal and home equity loans, help with debt, and financial tools and education ( Bills.com ).

For information on career opportunities at FFN, visit: https://jobs.freedomfinancialnetwork.com/

