Standing Up for Investors: Lou Harvey Featured in Change Makers and Their Stories Podcast

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investors know what their own best interests are—and financial institutions need to do a better job of listening," says Lou Harvey, founder of the market research firm DALBAR Inc. In the latest episode of the podcast Change Makers and Their Stories, he describes how he stumbled into the investment business nearly a half-century ago and the battles he has fought on behalf of the investor.

Change Makers and Their Stories is produced and hosted by Carpenter Group, a New York City-based creative agency that helps major global financial institutions, professional services firms and fintech companies build a strategic advantage for their brands. Launched late last year, the podcast brings to life the stories behind the disruptors, innovators and thought leaders driving change in industry, finance, science and the arts.

Regulatory initiatives are often based on the belief "that the investment professionals, the attorneys, the compliance officers or the institutions actually know what every investor's best interest is," Harvey says. "But this thinking is inherently flawed, because every investor's best interest is different." Since founding DALBAR IN 1976, Harvey has been hailed for his contributions to elevating the level of excellence in the financial and regulatory industry and for his persistent advocacy on behalf of investors.

"It's been my privilege to know Lou for a long time," says Carpenter Group founder Polly Carpenter. "In his quiet way he has been in the vanguard of the effort to protect investors' best interests—an inspiration to those who have worked with him and a disruptor in the best sense of the word."

Carpenter Group is an independent, full-service creative agency, that helps leading global financial, professional services and fintech companies build their brands, expand their reach and activate their voice across communications channels.

DALBAR , Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned the recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

