CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX INFORMATION FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2021 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares
Common Stock
Symbol: CDR
CUSIP: 150602209
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
Capital Gain
199A
Unrecaptured
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividend
Dividend (1) (2)
Dividends
Section 1250 Gain (3)
2/10/2021
2/22/2021
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
5/10/2021
5/20/2021
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
8/10/2021
8/20/2021
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
11/12/2021
11/22/2021
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
$0.000000
$0.066000
Totals
$0.264000
$0.000000
$0.264000
$0.000000
$0.264000
Series B Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDR-PB
CUSIP: 150602407
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
Capital Gain
199A
Unrecaptured
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividend (1) (2)
Dividends
Section 1250 Gain (3)
2/10/2021
2/22/2021
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
5/10/2021
5/20/2021
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
8/10/2021
8/20/2021
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
11/12/2021
11/22/2021
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.453125
Totals
$1.812500
$0.000000
$1.812500
$0.000000
$1.812500
Series C Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDR-PC
CUSIP: 1506025063
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
Capital Gain
199A
Unrecaptured
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividend (1) (2)
Dividends
Section 1250 Gain (3)
2/10/2021
2/22/2021
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
5/10/2021
5/20/2021
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
8/10/2021
8/20/2021
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
11/12/2021
11/22/2021
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.406250
Totals
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2021 dividends.
(1) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), Cedar Realty Trust is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Dividends for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interest". The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2021 distributions, since all Capital Gain Dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.
(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to the Capital Gain Dividend amount.
(3) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Dividend.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 53 properties, with approximately 7.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.
For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.
