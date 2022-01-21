Hematologic Malignancies Demystified, A Medscape Education Virtual Conference, to Address Clinical Challenges

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education will host Hematologic Malignancies Demystified, a complimentary virtual conference that will take place on January 29 and February 5. The conference is designed to enhance clinicians' understanding of hematologic malignancies and their ability to translate clinical data into practice, with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

Hematologic Malignancies Demystified will by chaired by Hagop M. Kantarjian, MD, of the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Conference sessions will be led by a faculty of hematology experts representing institutions from across the U.S. and will cover topics including Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma, Hodgkin and Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and more.

"This event presents an opportunity for leaders in hematology to come together and educate their peers about the latest developments in the management and treatment of hematologic malignancies. I'm looking forward to meeting hematologists from across the country as we expand our knowledge, collaborate, and network, with the goal of improving outcomes for our patients," said Dr Kantarjian.

The conference will be powered by MedscapeLIVE! and incorporate innovative virtual elements to create an immersive environment, such as peer and faculty networking opportunities and gamification. A networking lounge, small group sessions with faculty, oral abstracts, case studies, a virtual exhibit hall, and MedChallenge medical quizzes will be available along with dynamic content sessions.

For more information about this virtual event, visit https://na.eventscloud.com/website/31235/home/

Hematologic Malignancies Demystified is available free of charge and offers continuing education (CE) credit for physicians and nurses commensurate with their participation in the event.

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

