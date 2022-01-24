LITTLE CAESARS® DEBUTS NEW PIZZA CREATION INSPIRED BY GOTHAM CITY'S CAPED CRUSADER

Just in Time for the All-New Film, The Batman Calzony is in Stores for a Limited Time

DETROIT, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, home of the HOT-N-READY® and the Crazy Calzony™, is partnering with the all-new film The Batman to bring fans of the legendary comic book character for a global promotion featuring a one-of-a-kind new product, The Batman Calzony. The Batman is coming to theaters in North America March 4 and internationally beginning March 2, 2022.

The Batman Calzony is created by combining a pizza lover's own dynamic duo: calzone and pizza. This bat-shaped product features a tantalizing flavor profile of buttery-tasting, calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni, combined with a pepperoni pizza and served with a side of Crazy Sauce®. The new menu item will be available for $7.99 starting January 24.

"Anyone can now bring superhero vibes to pizza night by trying the new The Batman Calzony, "said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, "It's the most delicious part of our partnership with the upcoming film The Batman."

The Crazy Calzony was originally introduced by Little Caesars in August 2021 as a limited-time offer, adding an instant classic to the chain's already storied menu.

Customers can order The Batman Calzony for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal® pickup (a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station) at any participating Little Caesars Locations. Customers can stop in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up The Batman Calzony without preordering.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT "THE BATMAN"

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman." The film is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 2 March and nationwide 4 March 2022; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

