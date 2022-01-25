eMeet Introduce Five Home Office Essentials to Help Home-Based Workers Stay Productive and Connected

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Love it or loath it, remote working is here to stay. New research indicates that working from home is likely to become normalcy in the US, with 30% to 40% of workdays expected to remain remote in the post-pandemic era. To facilitate more home-based workers to elevate their home office setup, eMeet rounded up some of its best offerings to help them to establish a comfortable and productive workspace.

Connectivity is essential for remote teamwork, and for individuals whose jobs require frequent meetings, a smart speaker that provides a non-disruptive and noise-free at-home videoconferencing experience may turn a makeshift workstation into a professional home office. eMeet M2 features everything that a remote worker expects from a professional Bluetooth conference speaker. The four built-in AI-powered microphone arrays offer crystal-clear audio quality, paired with the acoustic echo canceller that can eliminate echo and block out unwanted background noise.

Compatible with Windows and Mac OS and all the mainstream conference applications such as Zoom, Skype, WebEx, Goto Meeting, Google Hangout, and Facetime, it comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends into a private workstation, with an easy setup that doesn't require the driver for the installment - simply plug it in and it is all set.

For those who don't want to drop a lot of money while still seeking a dedicated conference speaker that covers all the essentials, eMeet Luna is a perfect option. From the great audio performance to the quick and easy install, it is an ideal solution for modern, connected meeting rooms of all sizes. The updated Voice IA technology that is exclusively featured in eMeet Luna makes sure that no background noise such as air conditioning sound and keyboard clicks is picked up during the conference. Another killer feature is the auto-vocal-increase function, which can automatically adjust the volume based on the distance of the sound source, making sure everyone in the room can hear and be heard.

Many people have taken their laptop's built-in HD webcam for granted until they learned how difficult it is to position properly and how poor the video quality is for making creative online content and conducting business conferences. Featuring four microphone arrays, a noise-reduction speaker, and a 1080P streaming camera, the eMeet Jupiter Camera System helps the users to present the best of themselves for their audiences, whether it is videoconferencing, live streaming, gaming, or remote teaching. Its AI Focus enables the webcam to automatically adjust the video frame to a suitable size by zooming in or out to focus on the participants in the meeting. With the PC software eMeetLink, users can take advantage of its 60°- 96° adjustable range to find the right angle for themselves.

Designed with remote workers, streamers, and content creators in mind, eMeet C970 is a small and lightweight alternative to the home webcam setup. It can capture 1080p/60 fps video and features USB connectivity, an innovative electronic privacy cover, flexible adjustability and mounting options. The high sensitivity autofocus can capture fast-moving objects with smooth video quality, and the dual noise-reduction microphones allow for clear voice even in a noisy environment. Same as eMeet Jupiter Camera System, it is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS.

For users who wish to seal off the loud traffic and construction sound outside their apartments or block out the rest of the family while they need to get on top of their workload, eMeet Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones will handle the job while offering superior audio quality. Designed to be an office companion that ensures all-day comfort, great versatility, and an excellent listening experience, the headphones deliver exquisite high-resolution audio and have four noise-canceling microphones that enable the user to tune the world out. It offers up to 24 hours of talking time and supports the USB cable for unlimited playtime.

