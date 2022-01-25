Winston & Strawn Hires Maxwell L. Stubbs as Partner in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the arrival of Maxwell (Max) L. Stubbs as a partner in the firm's Houston office and a member of the Corporate & Finance department. With a concentration in transactional law, Max brings extensive experience in the energy space.

Max has a broad-based energy practice representing a range of midstream and upstream clients, including publicly traded corporations and private equity portfolio companies. In addition to handling midstream/upstream clients in mergers and acquisitions, Max represents these entities in the negotiation of a wide variety of commercial agreements, including those governing hydrocarbon gathering and transportation; gas processing; y-grade fractionation; hydrocarbon storage and terminalling; water gathering, recycling, and disposal; hydrocarbon purchases, sales, and exchanges; pipeline capacity (leases); construction and operations; and master service and supply.

Max was the lead negotiator of an anchor long-term ethane purchase and sale agreement that formed part of a complex oil industry joint venture that the Association for Corporate Growth recognized in 2019 as the "Cross Border Transaction of the Year."

Earlier in his career, Max served as senior in-house counsel in the Crude Oil Transportation Group of Energy Transfer Partners, a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations in energy transportation and storage.

"Winston & Strawn has an outstanding reputation for bringing experienced counsel to highly complex corporate and transactional energy matters, both in Houston and globally," said Max. "I look forward to addressing these challenges and working with many of the Winston partners I have gained respect for throughout the course of my career."

"Max is a talented, driven attorney who has worked with some of the largest blue-chip energy market participants in North America," said Mike Blankenship, managing partner of Winston's Houston office. "Continued instability in the energy sector, combined with increased momentum toward clean energy conversion, will lead to sustained volume in transactional work. We're thrilled to welcome Max to our team as we increase our capabilities to meet client demand."

"Winston is experiencing continued growth in the energy sector, especially in the private equity and transactional space as the market responds to dynamic pricing, global supply chain issues, and broader mandates for clean energy," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Max is an exceptional attorney and is a welcome addition to our expanding energy practice."

