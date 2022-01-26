eHealth Report Highlights Latest Consumer Sentiments on COVID-19, Government Response, and Test Availability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released results from a new survey of more than 1,000 Americans on COVID-19, two years into the pandemic.
Respondents were more likely to say their confidence in the government's handling of the crisis has decreased rather than increased in the past year (38% vs. 26%), and nearly three in ten report that they have had difficulty accessing COVID tests in the past six months.
Additional key findings:
- 48% of respondents say they disapprove of the government's handling of the omicron variant.
- Fewer than half (47%) say they would comply with open-ended COVID booster recommendations from government or medical authorities.
- If elections were held today, 78% say the government's handling of the COVID crisis would be among their top three priorities, compared to only 46% in November of 2020.
- 25% say they have skipped getting tested because it was hard for them to find testing options.
- Respondents were more likely to express concern about not having access to medical care for non-COVID needs (78%) than about contracting the omicron variant (74%).
eHealth's survey of general population respondents was conducted in January of 2022 and a total of 1,077 responses were collected. For additional information, please refer to the full report.
